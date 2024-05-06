Zuma ‘will attend’ disciplinary hearing despite ANC cancelling it

Former South African President Jacob Zuma will still attend a disciplinary hearing with the African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday despite the ruling party saying it has been cancelled.

Last Thursday, Mr Zuma was summoned by the ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee over his decision to join the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party last December, of which he is now the leader, despite still being an ANC member.

As we had reported earlier, the ANC had on Sunday announced it was postponing the meeting, due to take place at its headquarters at Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

The ANC had cited security concerns for the postponement.

On Monday, an ANC spokesperson confirmed the same to the BBC, saying that the meeting “is not happening”.

However an MK spokesperson told the BBC, that “as far as I am aware, the President [Zuma] will be at Luthuli House tomorrow at 10am”,