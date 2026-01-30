ZUMANI DEFENDS STATE HOUSE MOVE, REJECTS BLAME FOR PF FALL
CHRIS Zumani has defended his decision to join State House, stating that the Patriotic Front’s political decline had already begun before his departure from the party.
Zumani said PF had been weakened by leadership struggles, internal divisions, and organisational failures that limited its ability to respond effectively to political challenges. He rejected claims that he undermined the party, arguing instead that PF’s electoral losses were the result of long-standing internal problems.
He said PF leaders failed to address internal disputes and strategic weaknesses, allowing factionalism to grow and public confidence to deteriorate. According to Zumani, the party’s inability to maintain unity and discipline contributed to its reduced appeal among voters.
Zumani criticised attempts to place blame on individuals rather than examining institutional shortcomings. He argued that parties that focus on scapegoating instead of reform risk prolonging their decline and losing relevance in competitive political environments.
He also said PF had already begun losing elections before his transition to State House, reinforcing his view that broader party failures played a central role in its political downturn.
Zumani emphasised that political organisations must take responsibility for their own shortcomings, rebuild internal structures, and restore voter trust if they hope to regain influence. He added that accountability, unity, and leadership renewal remain essential for political recovery.
The Insider
Pardon me, I’m a bit behind here. Has Mr Chris Zumani Zimba joined statehouse team? If so, can he write his 12 reasons why he made such a decision as he always did in the past?
Dr Chris Zumani , you not only destroyed the Patriotic Front as Political Advisor to Edgar Chagwa Lungu, but you are again completely destroying the Patriotic Front.
Together with Apostle Dan Pule, and Brian Mundubile, you have destroyed the Tonse Alliance, by sowing seeds of division.. which you attempted previously with Sean Tembo, coming up with a fake list claiming it came from the late Edgar Lungu when it was all fake . No wonder Hon Given Lubinda reported you to the Police.
But you learnt nothing from the Police detention..You never learn.
How can you expel the Anchor Party of the Tonse Alliance, the Patriotic Front, a few days after PF candidates have just filed nomination papers for Chawama Parliamentary Bye Election and the Kasama Mayoral Bye Election using the Tonse Alliance Special purpose Vehicle, the FDD?
How did you expect the PF machinery to effectively campaign for an alliance which has expelled them?
Further, in the heat of the Kasama Mayoral Bye Election, you conduct elections for Brian Mundubile as Tonse Alliance President?
I have never seen such Sh@t Thinking.
You are a big problem. You are a danger to opposition Unity, and to the Patriotic Front. Find something else to do. In politics you are a complete failure.
I think his statement of joining State House refers to the past regime. He is responding to his decision of joining the then PF team. That is what I can see, not that he has joined State House team of this current administration. Guys lets read with clarity and not emotionally.
I see this division in the opposition gift to this administration. A divided opposition is a strange sight to behold. It only proves that need individual leading is at the center of the opposition problem.
They all see themselves as Presidents and unwilling to serve one another. This is exactly the biggest problem we voters face once these type of characters are put in State House.
We need to more selfless leaders thank those wanting to be served. This is the unfortunate reality. Arrogance , ignorance and lack of logical preparation and reasoning is the main product. Total confusion.
To the ruling party, a weak point identified should be capitalized strategically and surgically. In a battle of wits strategy is paramount. Unfortunately, ego being portrayed is deep rooted and auch attitudes can not be changed over night.
In life there are people who are cursed. Whatever they touch is destroyed, yet they want to be everywhere.