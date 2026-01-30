ZUMANI DEFENDS STATE HOUSE MOVE, REJECTS BLAME FOR PF FALL





CHRIS Zumani has defended his decision to join State House, stating that the Patriotic Front’s political decline had already begun before his departure from the party.





Zumani said PF had been weakened by leadership struggles, internal divisions, and organisational failures that limited its ability to respond effectively to political challenges. He rejected claims that he undermined the party, arguing instead that PF’s electoral losses were the result of long-standing internal problems.





He said PF leaders failed to address internal disputes and strategic weaknesses, allowing factionalism to grow and public confidence to deteriorate. According to Zumani, the party’s inability to maintain unity and discipline contributed to its reduced appeal among voters.





Zumani criticised attempts to place blame on individuals rather than examining institutional shortcomings. He argued that parties that focus on scapegoating instead of reform risk prolonging their decline and losing relevance in competitive political environments.





He also said PF had already begun losing elections before his transition to State House, reinforcing his view that broader party failures played a central role in its political downturn.





Zumani emphasised that political organisations must take responsibility for their own shortcomings, rebuild internal structures, and restore voter trust if they hope to regain influence. He added that accountability, unity, and leadership renewal remain essential for political recovery.



The Insider