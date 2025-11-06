ZUMANI ZIMBA WALKS FREE — RELEASED ON POLICE BOND AFTER LUBINDA RECONCILIATION





Former Presidential Political Advisor Dr. Zumani Zimba has been released on police bond this afternoon after spending hours in custody at Woodlands Police Station.





His freedom came at exactly 14:30 hours, thanks to Councillor Ann Chinyanta and Matero Member of Parliament Hon. Miles Sampa, who stepped in as sureties and signed the bond papers.





Dr. Zimba’s arrest stemmed from a case involving Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda, a matter that has since taken a surprising turn from hostility to harmony.





Sources close to the duo confirmed that Dr. Zimba and Hon. Lubinda have reconciled, even travelling together recently to South Africa for what has been described as official engagements.





However, police at Woodlands say the arrest was procedural. Officers explained that they acted because the letter of withdrawal from Hon. Lubinda’s lawyers submitted weeks earlier had not yet reached the Inspector General of Police’s office at the time of arrest.





“The arrest was not out of malice. We had not officially received the withdrawal letter,” one officer said under anonymity.





Meanwhile, Hon. Lubinda has verbally reaffirmed the withdrawal and is now completing the formal documentation to close the case entirely.





As of this evening, both camps are said to be at peace, marking what insiders describe as a “symbolic reunion” of former PF allies once divided by internal wrangles.



©️ KUMWESU | November 4, 2025