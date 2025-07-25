Zuma’s Party Demands Secret Ballot for No-Confidence Vote in President Cyril Ramaphosa

The MK Party has urged National Assembly (NA) Speaker Thoko Didiza to implement a secret ballot for its motion of no-confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa. The motion, filed on Tuesday, criticises Ramaphosa’s administration for governance failures, including high crime rates, economic challenges, and national security issues.

In a letter sent on Thursday, MK Party parliamentary leader John Hlophe outlined three reasons for the request. He argued that a secret ballot would allow MPs to vote freely without fear of intimidation or reprisals from their parties, given the motion’s sensitive nature and potential political consequences.

Hlophe also cited a 2017 Constitutional Court ruling in the United Democratic Movement case, which confirmed the speaker’s discretion to allow secret ballots. Additionally, he emphasised that a secret ballot would ensure the integrity of the voting process, reflecting the true will of NA members.

The request comes as the MK Party seeks to protect MPs from external pressures when the motion is debated and voted on in the National Assembly.