Zungula demands action against Minister Gayton McKenzie over racist posts





African Transformation Movement (ATM) Member of Parliament Vuyo Zungula has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take urgent action against Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie after controversial old social media posts resurfaced.





The posts feature McKenzie using the highly offensive K-word to describe Black South Africans, sparking widespread outrage.





Zungula condemned the language and questioned whether McKenzie’s remarks align with the Government of National Unity’s commitment to inclusivity. “Mr President, you appointed a Minister who has publicly uttered deeply offensive and despicable words against Black people. Is this really the vision of unity?” Zungula wrote, demanding swift accountability.





The issue has ignited a firestorm online, with related hashtags trending across social media platforms.





Opposition party ActionSA, led by Herman Mashaba, has also filed a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission, accusing McKenzie of using “hateful Apartheid-era slurs” aimed at degrading Black South Africans.





The ATM, known for its focus on governance and accountability, has previously pushed for investigations into high-profile controversies such as the Phala Phala scandal.





With no official response yet from McKenzie or the presidency, the nation awaits clarity on how this sensitive matter will be addressed.