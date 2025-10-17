Zvigananda 5 – General 0: Mliswa Mocks VP Chiwenga As Mnangagwa Makes Changes

Temba Mliswa Mocks VP Chiwenga Over Humiliating Defeats

Firebrand former MP Temba Mliswa has openly mocked Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, claiming a series of political miscalculations have left him isolated and overruled within the ruling ZANU-PF party. This comes after a wave of high-level reshuffles and dismissals, which the former MP has framed as a humiliating defeat for the Vice President.

Mliswa made the dramatic claims on his X account on Thursday, 16 October 2025, where he presented a “scoreline” of recent events. He listed five key allies of the Vice President who have been removed from their positions or seen their influence wane, suggesting a systematic erosion of Chiwenga’s power base.

A Lopsided Political Scoreline

In his social media post, Mliswa presented a stark tally of losses for the Vice President. He claimed that Chiwenga had suffered a series of setbacks, culminating in a score of “Zvigananda 5 – General 0.”

Here is Mliswa’s post in full as published on X.

I have spoken about political miscalculations by the VP and him getting misleading advice. Now lately he has lost it on so many fronts:

Obert Mpofu his right hand man – (Reshuffled) 0–1

Sanyatwe another ally – (Reshuffled) 0–2

Central Committee Vehicles (Given Against His Opinion) 0–3

ZANU PF Director General, Brigadier Gen (Rtd) Ezekiel Zabanyana (Fired) 0–4

Kuda Tagwirei (CC Co-Option Done) 0–5

He reportedly even tried to stop Party Commissar Machacha from reading about co-options but was overruled by ED!

Unomira wega muZANU PF! (You will stand alone in ZANU PF!)

SCORELINE

Zvigananda 5 – General 0

A History Of Explosive Allegations

This is not the first time Mliswa has publicly targeted Vice President Chiwenga. In a series of posts throughout September 2025, the former MP made several damning allegations. On 29 September 2025, Mliswa alleged that Chiwenga had made extensive financial demands on businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

He claimed:

“First of all the VP allegedly asked for 6 Rolls Royces for his wedding plus US$250,000 (about R4.6 million) for his wedding preparations. During the wedding itself he received US$250,000 (about R4.6 million) as a wedding gift. Of that amount only US$50,000 (about R930,000) was announced publicly at the wedding per his request.”

Mliswa further alleged that the Vice President and his wife received an additional US$250,000 (R4.6 million) for a honeymoon and millions of Rands for shopping. He framed the subsequent fallout and anti-corruption drive as a direct result of Chivayo’s failure to meet further financial demands. Mliswa stated:

“A failure to promptly fulfil a financial promise is what irretrievably broke the relationship and has resulted in the sly move coined as an anti-corruption effort.”

“Army Power Does Not Translate To Politics”

Earlier in September 2025, Mliswa also cautioned the Vice President against relying too heavily on his military background in the political arena. According to iHarare, he warned that Chiwenga was being misled by advisers who failed to understand the difference between the barracks and the ballot box.

He said:

“Power from the Army does not seamlessly translate to the political sphere where mass appeal is fundamental.”

Mliswa argued that advisers pushing Chiwenga in this direction were creating a “perilous path of misinformation” that risked destabilising the party and undermining its leadership.

A Clash Of Titans At The Top

The current tensions appear to be the public manifestation of a deep-seated rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy. ZimLive reports that on 17 September 2025, Vice President Chiwenga presented a searing 17-page dossier to the ZANU-PF politburo, accusing Mnangagwa of presiding over “corruption, capture and betrayal” of the ideals of the 2017 coup.

The President’s camp hit back fiercely. During a politburo meeting on 14 October 2025, Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, presenting Mnangagwa’s response, branded Chiwenga’s document “fundamentally flawed, treasonous, and lacking appreciation of party procedures and the national constitution.” The response stated:

“At its core, the document advocates for the unlawful removal of a constitutionally elected President.”

According to the ZimLive report, Chiwenga was left isolated after his presentation, with senior party figures rallying behind the President. The Vice President was reportedly told there was “nothing special about coming from the barracks.” In a brief response, Chiwenga allegedly stated:

“I’ve listened to all your presentations and I’m convinced that all of you support zvigananda. It’s okay. I acknowledge it.“

At the time of writing, Vice President Chiwenga has not publicly responded to Temba Mliswa’s latest comments or the detailed allegations made against him in September.