10 famous African-Americans who made history you should know

Many African Americans have contributed their quota to world history. Their efforts helped to shape the world and made it a better place.

These personalities have been celebrated and are still being celebrated today, and must continue to be celebrated for generations to come. They were bold and fearless. They broke barriers, and made it possible for Black people to have many of the freedoms that we enjoy today. Advocating for justice and inspiring future generations were their hallmarks.

From Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, to Frederick Douglass, Barack Obama and others , these heroic figures are worth knowing for the history they made and their selfless contributions to society which impacted the black race and humanity at large.

Below, meet 10 of these heroes that you should know:

Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. was famous through the American Civil Rights Movement. His eloquence and commitment to nonviolent resistance brought change during intense racial segregation. Martin’s “I Have a Dream” speech, delivered during the 1963 March on Washington, has been tagged as one of the most iconic addresses in American history.

His leadership in campaigns such as the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the Selma to Montgomery marches laid the groundwork for significant legislative changes, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a landmark legislation that outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which further solidified these gains by prohibiting racial discrimination in voting.

Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman has a very touching story. From enslavement, she became a leading figure in the Underground Railroad and that was a testament to her courage and determination. Tubman made numerous trips to the South to lead enslaved individuals to freedom which earned her the nickname “Moses.”

Her efforts went beyond the Underground Railroad; she also served as a spy and nurse during the Civil War and advocated for women’s suffrage, leaving a lasting legacy as a freedom fighter.

Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks became a household name after she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery bus in 1955 – and this was a pivotal moment in the fight against segregation.

Her non-compliance sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a 381-day protest that led to a Supreme Court decision declaring segregation on public buses unconstitutional.

Frederick Douglass

One of the most powerful voices in the abolitionist movement was Frederick Douglass. He was relentless and worked hard to achieve this feat despite being born into slavery.

His autobiographies, including “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave,” detailed his experiences and the brutal realities of slavery, galvanizing public opinion against the institution.

Douglass was also a staunch advocate for women’s rights and held several public offices, including U.S. Minister to Haiti.

Malcolm X

Malcolm X was a prominent figure in the Nation of Islam and a vocal advocate for Black empowerment and self-defense. He was able to challenge the status quo and encouraged African Americans to take pride in their heritage and fight against oppression through his speeches and writings.

After leaving the Nation of Islam, Malcolm X embraced a more inclusive view of racial unity. Unfortunately, his assassination in 1965 cut short a transformative journey that continues to influence civil rights discourse.

Sojourner Truth

Sojourner Truth, a revered woman, was very passionate about women’s rights. The famous African American abolitionist is best known for her speech, “Ain’t I a Woman?” at the Ohio Women’s Rights Convention in 1851.

Born into slavery, Truth escaped with her infant daughter and became a powerful speaker. She advocated for the rights of African Americans and women. Her life and work highlight the intersectionality of race and gender in the fight for equality.

W.E.B. Du Bois

Apart from being the co-founder of the NAACP, W.E.B. Du Bois, a pioneering sociologist, historian, and civil rights activist became the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University and used his academic expertise to advocate for civil rights and social justice.

Du Bois’ seminal work, “The Souls of Black Folk,” explored the complexities of African American identity and the impact of racism, influencing future generations of scholars and activists.

Jackie Robinson

If you are a Baseball fan, you will love to read about the history that Jackie Robinson made. He broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947 after he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.

His courage and talent challenged the pervasive segregation in professional sports and paved the way for future athletes of color. Aside from Robinson’s baseball diamond impact, he was an outspoken advocate for civil rights and economic justice. Jackie Robinson used his platform to promote equality.

Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou‘s rich work spans poetry, autobiography, and civil rights activism. Her autobiography, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” chronicles her early life and the struggles she faced with racism and trauma.

Angelou’s eloquent prose and powerful voice made her a celebrated literary figure and a key figure in the civil rights movement. She collaborated with leaders and African American history makers like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Barack Obama

In 2008, Barack Obama made history after he was elected as the first African American president of the United States. His presidency marked a new chapter in American politics, focusing on healthcare reform, economic recovery, and social justice.