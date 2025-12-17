10HRS OF POWER WILL HELP BUSINESSES – HAABAZOKA.



ECONOMIST Dr Lubinda Haabazoka says the increase of power supply to 10 hours will have a positive impact on businesses as the festive season approaches.





Commenting on the recent indication by government that power supply had been increased to 10 hours daily, Dr Haabazoka said the move would ease the burden on industries that thrive during the holidays.





He added that government should use the rainy season to store water in the dams.



“To increase power to 10 hours, especially that this is the rainy season, has a positive impact on businesses as we go into the festive season. I know most industries are closing down for the festive season, but there are those industries that provide services for example, bakeries, companies that produce beverages, alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and other associated products that are normally consumed during the festive season.





These might need power, and to ease the burden on those, I think this is a very nice move. We would like to advise ZESCO not to deplete the little water that is being filtered in the dams. Try to see how they can keep water in the dams for the dry season,” said Dr Haabazoka.





“South Africa, which is a major consumer of electricity, has officially commenced its festive season, so the usage of power has drastically dropped. We might see how we can import that through the Southern African Power Pool and other neighbouring countries that also go on break.

The power that has been left unused because industries have gone on industrial break can be provided to households and businesses here in Zambia, I think that’s the priority. We need to really fill up the dams as if we are filling them for the first time, since we had depleted water from there. To replenish water in our dams so that water can be useful in the dry season”.



Diggers