12 Golden Truths About the “Expanded Tonse Alliance List” Unveiled: God is not my only Witness, but all these people here- Zumani Zimba

The List is My Idea-Zumani Zimba



12 Golden Truths About the “Expanded Tonse Alliance List” Unveiled Yesterday: God is not my only Witness, but all these people here





1st October, 2025



1. Yes, Ephraim Shakafuswa is accepting the facts about this expanded list and confirming the truth that he knows it and was part of it. This was my proposal to our late father chairman by end of December, 2024. Our beloved ECL approved my proposal and asked me as secretariate and lead consultant to present the idea of expanding the Council of leaders to the house.





2. Why did I present this idea of expanding the Tonse Council of Leaders within two of launching the alliance? The background was that the Council of Leaders by Constitution is supposed to have only 30 members. But by the end of December, 2024, it had grown faster and bigger than expected. Secondly, l observed that PF SG and Vice President Lubinda were ordinary members of the Council without any position. To me, this was awkward and imbalanced power politics for PF in Tonse.





3. So, I presented the proposal to boss first and he agreed with me. His advice was “in trying to create room for my SG and Vice President, let us not undermine key alliance partners like Prof. Pule”. He then asked me to present the proposal to the house. This was the time l proposed to the house that PF SG be appointed also as Tonse Alliance SG in order to help us migrate and integrate PF members countrywide into Tonse using other SGs from other Tonse members.





4. So, Hon. Nakachinda was approved by the house to become SG of the alliance with a clear mandate of coordinating SGs of other Tonse political parties and create Tonse Alliance structures at provincial, district, constituency and ward level countrywide. If my brother is honest and thankful, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda will confirm that it’s me who initiated, lobbied & defended to be appointed in Tonse in good spirit and test. His position as SG does not exist in the Tonse Alliance constitution anywhere.





5. Mr. Nakachinda even called the first if not the only meeting of all SGs of Tonse political parties at PF secretariat and l attended to support him. But in that meeting, shockingly, he categorically refused to start integrating PF structures with other Tonse political parties countrywide. FDD SG was not happy with this development and he wondered if the PF SG understood his role in Tonse. I was equally shocked and disappointed too. And I told him as a brother after the meeting!





6. Back to the list: Hon. Luck Mulusa and Ephraim Shakafuswa were appointed by boss ECL in the same December, 2024 council meeting to join my task force or adhoc committee of reviewing and designing a broader expanded council of leaders. I created a WhatsApp group and we even added Mr. Sean Tembo as a fourth member. By early January, 2025, we finalized our task and presented it to boss the three of us (myself, Hon. Luck Mulusa and Ephraim Shakafuswa) at Crest lodge in the presence of Hon. Lubinda himself. Boss insisted that Hon. Lubinda and SG attend and participate during our presentation. I was the one who called the two but PF SG didn’t come.





7. In our January, 2025 list, I remember that we had proposed to create three or four Vice Chairpersons. Hon. Lubinda made his proposal and submitted his views in the presence of Ephraim SHAKAFUSWA and Hon. Mulusa with boss chairing. I was the one who was presenting the proposed expanded list to boss and explaining. After that meeting in January, 2025, Ephraim Shakafuswa and Hon. Luck Mulusa finished their role and input to this project.





8. Thereafter, boss tasked me to critically review it and also get feedback from Prof. Danny Pule and Mr. Sean Tembo. Both Prof. Pule and Tembo objected the idea of having many Vice Chairpersons. They even recommended that we merge some sector portfolios. The boss and l reviewed it again on the day Hon. Mumbi Phiri was arrested in KAWAMBWA at his house. On that list, Hon. Mumbi Phiri was listed as National Chairpersons for Chiefs and Traditional Affairs while NED president was list as National Women’s Chairperson. He even complained about Hon. Mumbi’s arrest because he said he needed her in the council of leaders to help him and work. It was a big list.





9. Then, boss left for SA on 20th January, 2025 and told me that we continue finalizing the expanded list divided it two-politburo cabinet and main body. In February, 2025, he called me and asked me to consult PS Daniel Bukali and PS Bernard Chomba for more names of PF members and leaders at different levels in North Western, Central, Western, Southern, Copperbelt, Muchinga, Luapula and Northern so that we have more options for consideration. I did just that and both PS Bukali and PS Chomba sent me their recommended names and l submitted to boss via WhatsApp. He then guided me who to pick and where to add them. So, the list kept on growing.





10. The last people ECL sent me to physically meet and allow them to input again to the list were Hon. Lubinda and PF SG. But the PF SG refused to meet me because he openly didn’t agree with boss’s approach of adding many people and expanding the Tonse Council of Leaders. But Hon. Lubinda agreed and l met him on 3rd May, 2025 at his residence. I was with him in the morning for an hour and went back in the afternoon for two hours or so. We went through the list over and over and he made his input.





11. From January to March, boss and I reviewed this list many times with different inputs from different key stakeholders. So, the list kept on changing but growing bigger. When the boss okayed the final draft, he told me that he shall unveil it to the house through me once he comes. ECL really wanted an expanded council of leaders that had many stakeholders especially from PF, all Tonse members and representing “One Zambia, One Nation” and Hon. Lubinda and Nakachinda know this very well. Look, President Lungu even appointed 8 interim chairpersons in March, 2025 via his Facebook page from this same list-Hon. Chifumu Banda, Hon. Mundubile, Mr. Mukandila, Mr. Mumba, Mr. Ibrahim, Jason Mwanza, Ms. Charity Kapoma and madam Mwenya. And l was the one who was contacting all these people to confirm if they would accept his appointments and managing all his announcements.





12. Therefore, that list unveiled yesterday is part of ECL’s legacy and signature of how he wanted Tonse Alliance to look like with minor changes due to circumstances and time at less than 5%. I was the person responsible for ECL’s political affairs since December 2019 to June 2025 as His Personal Political Advisor and cannot betray him or sell him. ECL remains my beloved father, hero and mentor. My job is share his vision for Tonse Alliance and defend it in case some people desire to destroy and bury it with him. If l am the one who created Tonse Alliance with my hands for ECL and suffering Zambians,how can l destroy it or betray him?