Tehran weighs escalation as US blockade chokes oil trade – WSJ

The US naval blockade of Iranian ports has left Tehran struggling for a way out, exposing the limits of its strategy of using the Strait of Hormuz as leverage while continuing oil exports through shadow shipping networks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran initially appeared to gain leverage after the war began in February by disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a route for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

But the United States later responded with a blockade of Iranian ports, cutting into the network of tankers that had long helped Tehran move oil to China despite sanctions, the report said.

“There is no evidence any Iranian oil cargo has crossed the US blockade and reached Chinese customers or other buyers,” the Journal reported, citing commodities-data firm Kpler.

The report said 44 commercial vessels working for Iran had been ordered to turn around or return to port, according to US Central Command.

Alternative routes appear limited. The Iranian Shipping Association said only about 40% of Iran’s trade could be redirected away from blockaded ports, according to Fars.

The blockade has sharpened divisions inside Iran’s ruling system, the report said, with moderates favoring negotiations while hardliners argue that the blockade amounts to an act of war and requires a military response.

“The blockade is increasingly viewed in Tehran not as a substitute for war, but as a different manifestation of it,” Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the Berlin-based SWP research institute, told the Journal.

The report said Iranian officials have discussed possible escalation using weapons not yet deployed, while IRGC-linked Tasnim recently mapped undersea internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz in what appeared to be a warning that regional communications infrastructure could be targeted.

The Journal said Tehran presented regional mediators with an offer last weekend to stop attacks in the strait in exchange for an end to the war, lifting of the US blockade and postponement of nuclear talks.

President Donald Trump, however, told aides to prepare for an extended blockade that could remain in place until Iran accepts his nuclear demands, the report said.

“The blockade is genius, OK, the blockade has been 100% foolproof,” Trump told reporters this week.

The Journal said the war has left more than a million people out of work in Iran, pushed food prices higher, prolonged the internet shutdown and helped drive the dollar to about 1.81 million rials as the blockade shows no sign of ending.