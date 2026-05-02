Sean Mnangagwa Breaks Silence After Army Promotion

Nine Zimbabwe National Army officers advanced from major to lieutenant colonel. Emmerson Mnangagwa approved the promotions as Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

Military leaders urged the officers to serve with loyalty, patriotism, and distinction. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Brigadier General Christopher Rangwana addressed attendees during the investiture ceremony. He emphasized that merit, competence, and dedication guided the promotions.

“These officers have been promoted after special recognition of their dedication to protecting this country. It is on merit and competence, and we expect them to remain loyal and patriotic at all times,” he said.

Officers Express Gratitude and Commitment

The promoted officers welcomed the recognition with gratitude and renewed commitment. They described the moment as both an honour and a call to serve.

Lieutenant Colonel Sean Mnangagwa highlighted the importance of the achievement. He described the promotion as a major milestone in his military career.

“I wish to extend my sincere gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa, for this recognition. I have served in the army for 16 years, and this means more to me than words can express,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilfred Makazhe also shared his appreciation. He described the promotion as life-changing and deeply meaningful.

Long Service Recognised

Lieutenant Colonel Dorothy Masendeke reflected on her long service to the nation. She joined the liberation struggle at age 16 in 1976.

She said the promotion crowned decades of dedication and sacrifice. She expressed pride in receiving recognition from the president.