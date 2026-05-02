Why Bellarmine Mugabe Can Still Return To South Africa After Deportation

Why Bellarmine Mugabe Can Return To South Africa After Deportation: Immigration Expert Explains

Bellarmine Mugabe could still return to South Africa after his deportation, but only through a strict legal process governed by immigration law, an expert has revealed. His removal from the country on 29 April 2026 followed a court order, yet the door to re-entry remains open under tightly controlled conditions.

Strict Legal Process For Return

An immigration specialist, Botsang Moiloa, explained that deportation does not automatically mean a permanent ban. However, any return would require formal approval from South African authorities.

Speaking to eNCA, Moiloa outlined the process:

“He would need to formally apply to the Director-General of Home Affairs, who will decide whether he can enter or not.”

The decision, Moiloa added, would not be automatic and would depend on several legal considerations, including the outcome of Mugabe’s case and the conditions imposed by the court.

“The Director-General would have to consider the conditions the court imposed when handing down the sentence.”

Moiloa emphasised that such applications are assessed carefully, especially in cases involving criminal convictions and deportation orders.

Deportation Without Lindela Stay

Mugabe’s deportation process also drew attention after he was not held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre, a facility commonly used to detain undocumented foreign nationals awaiting removal.

Moiloa clarified that deportation procedures vary depending on whether an individual can fund their own exit.

“People who end up here often do not have the means to transport themselves outside the country… or are waiting for arrangements to be made.”

In Mugabe’s case, he was able to pay for his own travel, which allowed authorities to bypass the detention process.

“At his cost, he would have had to buy a ticket for himself, and they will see him off at the airport to make sure he has left the country.”

He was escorted directly to OR Tambo International Airport following sentencing, ensuring compliance with the court’s deportation order without delay.

Court Outcome And Financial Impact

The Alexandra Magistrates’ Court fined Mugabe R600,000 (approximately US$32,000) or 24 months’ imprisonment in default. He also admitted to being in South Africa illegally and to pointing a fake firearm in a separate incident.

His cousin, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, received a prison sentence of up to three years after pleading guilty to attempted murder and related charges.

During sentencing, the magistrate remarked:

“Mr Mugabe, you can count yourself very lucky that the complainant in your case was not injured.”

The case has also carried significant financial consequences. In addition to the fine, compensation of R400,000 (approximately US$21,000) was paid to the victim, Sipho Mahlangu.

Questions Around Conviction

Despite the outcome, debate has emerged around what Mugabe was actually convicted of. Barry Bateman from AfriForum’s private prosecution unit raised concerns on X on 29 and 30 April 2026.

He stated:

“Mugabe was not convicted of anything related to a Hydepark shooting… Mugabe pleaded guilty to pointing a fake gun.”

Bateman further questioned the handling of the case and the plea agreement, asking:

“Why has the State not been asked to explain how Mugabe escaped accountability on the 19 Feb attempted murder?”

These questions continue to fuel discussion about the case, even after Mugabe’s deportation.