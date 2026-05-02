Afriforum Blows Lid On Bellarmine Mugabe Plea Deal, Questions How He Was Convicted For Fake Gun Only

Afriforum Raises Red Flags On Bellarmine Mugabe Case, Highlights He Was Only Convicted For Pointing Fake Gun

South African civil rights organisation AfriForum has raised red flags on the Bellarmine Mugabe case, highlighting that he was only convicted for pointing a fake gun, not for the widely reported Hyde Park shooting, while also renewing focus on its long-running role in pursuing accountability in high-profile cases involving the Mugabe family.

Confusion Over Conviction Sparks Questions

AfriForum’s Barry Bateman moved swiftly on April 29, 2026, to counter what he described as widespread misinformation around the case.

Introducing his clarification, Bateman said:

“This is not true. Mugabe was not convicted of anything related to a Hydepark shooting or pointing a firearm, and I don’t understand why this is being so widely reported as being the case.”

He set out a timeline of events, distinguishing between two separate incidents.

“Mugabe pleaded guilty to pointing a fake gun [s120(6)(b) of the FCA] at Brian Nguvayashe on 11 Feb, a week before the 19 Feb shooting of Sipho Mahlangu.”

He stressed that the conviction was limited in scope.

“He was NOT convicted in connection with the 19 Feb shooting of the gardener at the Hydepark property.”

Bateman’s remarks directly challenge reports that linked Mugabe’s sentence to the Hyde Park shooting.

Unanswered Questions Around Attempted Murder Case

Bateman then raised a series of pointed questions about the handling of the attempted murder case, referring to evidence presented in court.

“This, despite the IO testifying that Mugabe was present when Matonhodze shot Mahlangu, and the claim that Mugabe knew where the firearm was.”

He questioned the role of prosecutors.

“Why has the NPA not been asked to explain how Mugabe escaped accountability on the 19 Feb attempted murder?”

Bateman also criticised the plea arrangement.

“Why did the State accept a plea that offered no facts about the circumstances that led to the shooting?”

He further raised concerns about alleged interactions between legal teams and complainants.

“What is the State’s view on an accused person’s legal team approaching complainants without the IO’s knowledge with offers of compensation that results in attempts to withdraw a case?”

On procedural issues, he added:

“Why was the 11 Feb case involving Brian Nguvayashe joined with the 19 Feb case of Sipho Mahlangu? Separate incidents, different complainants, different accused – make it make sense.”

Referring back to initial proceedings, Bateman said:

“At their first appearance on 23 Feb, the State read the charges – both faced attempted murder and defeating the course of justice, with the application of the common purpose doctrine.”

He ended with a direct challenge:

Afriforum’s Track Record In Mugabe-Linked Cases

AfriForum’s intervention in the Bellarmine Mugabe matter comes against the backdrop of its high-profile legal pursuit involving former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

The organisation represented South African model Gabriella Engels following a widely reported August 2017 incident in Sandton, Johannesburg. Engels alleged she was assaulted with an extension cord.

In her account at the time, Engels said:

“She walked in with an extension cord and just started beating me with it… There was blood everywhere. Over my arms, in my hair, everywhere.”

AfriForum, through its private prosecution unit led by Advocate Gerrie Nel, challenged the South African government’s decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity.

That legal challenge resulted in a 2018 High Court ruling in Pretoria, which set aside the immunity, allowing prosecution to proceed.

Following sustained legal pressure, an arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe was issued in December 2018.

AfriForum has maintained that it remains ready to act if the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) does not pursue the matter.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel reiterated this stance in February 2026:

“AfriForum is on alert to ensure that Grace Mugabe is arrested if she sets foot in South Africa.”

He added that the organisation played a key role in ensuring the arrest warrant was issued.

The group continues to position itself as a watchdog in cases where it believes accountability is lacking.