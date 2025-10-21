12 MAGA Supporters Who Have Turned Their Backs on Donald Trump

It didn’t take long for some of President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters to start publicly distancing themselves from him. Over the past several months, a growing number of conservatives who once fiercely defended the former president have either criticized his policies or outright denounced his leadership. Their shift is sending shockwaves through the GOP and raising questions about how fractured the party may become heading into the next election.

From Georgia firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene to tech mogul Elon Musk, these influential figures are not staying silent anymore. As Trump’s approval numbers continue to fall, their criticism is growing louder. Here’s a closer look at 12 MAGA loyalists who have now turned their backs on Trump:

1 – Marjorie Taylor Greene

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has long been one of Trump’s most outspoken allies. But lately, her tone has changed. She’s criticized the former president’s handling of the Epstein files and slammed Republican men as “weak.” Greene also took aim at the GOP’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” Act. While she still considers herself part of the MAGA movement, many in her own party have begun to question her loyalty.

2 – Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan once used his massive platform to help energize young conservative voters for Trump. But recently, Rogan admitted he regretted voting for him after criticizing the president’s use of the National Guard on U.S. cities. “That can’t be the only way to do this,” Rogan said on his show, condemning Trump’s deportation tactics and calling the images “horrific.”

3 – Candace Owens

Conservative commentator Candace Owens made waves in June when she called Trump “a chronic disappointment” following his alliance with Israel. After the assassination of her friend Charlie Kirk, Owens accused the administration of “playing games” with the truth and vowed to expose what she believes is a cover-up surrounding the Epstein files.

4 – Lauren Boebert

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has also broken ranks with Trump over the Epstein files. On “The Benny Show,” she called for a special investigation and criticized the administration for withholding information. Her demand for answers has not gone unnoticed by Trump loyalists, who now see her as drifting away from the MAGA core.

5 – Elon Musk

The tech billionaire and former DOGE director Elon Musk shocked the world when he launched a public tirade against Trump. Musk accused the president of mishandling legislation and suggested Trump’s name might even be tied to the Epstein files. Musk then announced plans to start his own political movement, calling it the “America Party.”

6 – Andrew Schulz

Podcaster Andrew Schulz, once a reliable MAGA voice, now praises Democratic socialists and criticizes Trump’s failure to live up to his promises. “Lying to Americans is not ‘America First,’” Schulz said, calling out Trump on his own platform.

7 – Rand Paul

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has been clear about his issues with Trump’s spending. He stood firm in voting against the “Big, Beautiful Bill” Act, warning that it would add $4 trillion to the national debt. After Trump blasted him on Truth Social, Paul didn’t back down, reinforcing his opposition to Trump’s fiscal policies.

8 – Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson’s shift away from Trump has been impossible to ignore. The commentator criticized Trump’s handling of the Iranian war, labeled his administration “corrupt,” and condemned its lack of transparency. He’s also warned that Trump’s policies could trigger civil disobedience if free speech rights are targeted.

9 – Johyn F. Kell

Former Secretary of Homeland Security and U.S. Marine Corps general John F. Kelly has openly called Trump’s leadership “dictatorial” and “fascist.” His warning to Americans last year remains one of the sharpest rebukes from someone who once served in Trump’s inner circle.

10 – Dave Smith

Podcaster Dave Smith spent most of 2024 campaigning for Trump. But now, he’s apologizing to his audience for supporting him. “It was a bad calculation,” he said, calling Trump’s recent actions “a betrayal of everything he ran on” and urging his former supporters to turn away from him.

11 – Nikki Haley

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has openly clashed with Trump over the Epstein files, calling for full transparency. “Release the Epstein files and let the chips fall where they may,” she posted on X. Haley’s public pushback highlights growing fractures between Trump and high-profile Republican figures.

12 – Roseanne Barr

Comedian Roseanne Barr, a longtime MAGA supporter, has also had enough. She criticized Trump for refusing to release the Epstein files, telling him to “read the damn room.” Barr also blasted the administration’s attempt to pressure TV networks to silence critics — a move she said mirrored the censorship MAGA used to condemn.