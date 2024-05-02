12 MOST POISONOUS SNAKES THAT WILL BITE & DUMP HH IN 2026 AFTER HIS SHAMEFUL DEFEAT: PART TWO

By Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba

…….Pastor Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba: “A man of God who is ever treacherously singing and dancing for political gold at State House”……

On 14th April, 2024, Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba posted on his Facebook page that “if you have to humiliate someone in order to correct them, then you don’t know how to teach”. I totally agree with him. In this short article, we are merely doing a critical analysis of his life as a politician in relations to state house since 2001.

1. On 25th December, 2014, Jack Zimba wrote an article, “Nevers Mumba- The 21st Century Jonah” and concluded that “the fact is that many people loved Nevers the preacher and not Nevers the politician: it is not too late for Mumba to change course after his political debacles and go to Nineveh”. This is my opinion too because the former clergy man is perceived more of poisonous snake in Zambian politics than a respected statesman.

2. This clergy is certainly anointed by heaven to proclaim the gospel with signs and wonders. He lived this active pulpit life until 2001. After abandoning his “Victory Ministries” and tele-evangelism crusade “Zambia Shall be Saved”, Pastor Nevers Mumba joined politics and contested the presidency in 2001. However, his anticipated Christian support terribly dwindled and his presidential bid ended in brutal disappointment. He totally lost and failed!

3. A group of opposition leaders denounced the 2001 presidential election victory by Levy Mwanawasa. In trying to resolve the political deadlock, Pastor Nevers Mumba was sent to engage President Levy Mwanawasa as their representative. That is how he betrayed everyone like Jonah who went to Tarshish for himself instead of Niniveh for God. Mumba negotiated for himself and was eventually appointed Republican Vice President in 2003.

4. Anderson Mazoka as lead opposition leader was bitten and dumped like a foolish eagle. After securing a deal for himself, Nevers Mumba become the second most powerful Zambian with available state resources at his disposal. If Anderson Mazoka was to speak today, he would say “Mumba is a man of gold who betrayed and dumped them in 2003”. In 2004, Micheal Sata openly called Mumba as “Judas Iscariot”. In their graves, both Mazoka and Sata know Nevers Mumba as a poisonous political snake who dribbled and betrayed them in 2003!

5. When state power swiftly went to the pastor’s sub conscience, Mumba saw himself politically better and started to openly undermine his appointing king-Mwanawasa. “I regret appointing Nevers Mumba as vice president of this country,” Mwanawasa bitterly complained when firing Mumba on 5th October, 2004. After Mwanawasa discovered Mumba as a poisonous snake, he quickly threw him out of state house back into the Amazon forest!

6. Following the death of Mwanawasa in 2008, Mumba lost MMD party leadership elections to Vice President Rupiah Banda and chose to support him for the presidency. As payback, Rupiah Banda appointed him as Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada. Again, he was singing and dancing at state house in political gold. Rupiah Banda became the god father for Dr. Mumba and he was being worshipped and praised in all Pentecost songs and music!

7. But in 2011, Rupiah Banda and MMD lost power to PF’s Micheal Sata. When Banda was disgraced, Dr. Mumba was equally fired from his Ottawa top job by PF. During their internal leadership disputes in 2016, Mumba denounced Rupiah Banda as the “most immoral human being”. Due to political differences, Dr. Mumba had courage to insult a man who once employed him in a high profiled job abroad! To many, this was a huge mark of disrespect and political betrayal from a renowned man of God and indeed gold.

8. During the era of president Lungu under PF, many are aware that Dr. Mumba was truly ‘swimming’ in comfort, luxury and gorgeous lifestyle materially and financially courtesy of ECL through Amos Chanda, Kaizer Zulu and other close state house associates. The pastor was nicely eating and drinking directly from the high table of president Lungu as he is doing now at Community House with HH. In many areas, Lungu took good care of Dr. Mumba by making sure that the man of God had enough political gold! In 2021, Mumba even announced to work with Lungu before their differences with Raphael Nakachinda’s faction split them far and apart.

9. Today, Mumba has turned against Lungu like a snake. On 1st March, 2024, after ‘feasting’ at Community House, Mumba was everywhere mocking Lungu that whatever the former president and his family were going through in terms of malicious corruption investigations and prosecutions were simply reaping what they sowed in the past. Really! This Mumba is ungrateful, Mumba is shameful and Mumba is disgraceful poisonous for politics because he is a deadly traitor. Why should Lungu be alone today when this Mumba was around him during his days at state house? As usual, he is only vomiting fire on Lungu today for the sake of eating cake with HH!

10. Commenting on the Police Call Out for father Chewe last month, Dr Mumba wrote on his Facebook page that “Ala Ba Catolica kubasulakofye bena bakulekafye…teti muba kwanishe, elo telelo batampa. Pantu namuli Kaunda bena balelandila abantu…Meanwhile Blessed Sunday”. Instead of calling HH as his close friend covertly to advise, Mumba the political snake mocked and blackmailed Bally via Facebook. He was raising his snake relevance as well as satanic rhetoric to Bally.

11. On many occasions, he has used such social media mockery and blackmail on his alliance partner-HH. He did the same on Invest Trust Bank’s insolvency announcement. When HH warms up to him, Dr. Mumba equally softens on his Facebook posts for state house political gold. When HH ‘stops’ picking his calls or responding to his heavy appetite messages, Mumba begins to post in heavy political mockery and blackmail against Bally. That is the big political snake in Nevers Mumba! These are warning shots of betrayal ahead of 2026!

12. In 2000, Dr Mumba told Frank Mutubila on a live interview that “as a pastor, I am not considering to join politics because that would be demotion for a man of God”. Few months later, Mumba formed National Citizen Coalition (NCC) and joined politics! Zambian political records show that Nevers should never be trusted! In 2026, HH will know the Chinsali political snake in Dr. Nevers Mumba because he will bite and dump Bally after his shameful political defeat before our voters. Most of us have already watched this movie!

For over 24 years, pastor Mumba has been living the life of Esau in Genesis 25:29 to 33 as follows:

29 Once when Jacob was cooking stew, Esau came in from the field, and he was exhausted. 30 And Esau said to Jacob, “Let me eat some of that red stew, for I am exhausted!” (Therefore his name was called Edom.[a]) 31 Jacob said, “Sell me your birthright now.” 32 Esau said, “I am about to die; of what use is a birthright to me?” 33 Jacob said, “Swear to me now.” So he swore to him and sold his birthright to Jacob.

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba is a Political Scientist, Researcher, Author & Consultant specialized in Comparative Global Governance and Democratic Theories. He holds a PhD, MA, BA and Cert in Political Science. Zimba was President Lungu’s Political Advisor from December 2019 to August 2021. By philosophical approach, Dr. Zimba is a Pan Africanist as well as Afro-Christian by religion.

Email:chriszumaniZimba.cz@gmail.com