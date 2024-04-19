14 people arrested over grandparent scam prey on seniors cross Canada

The police in Ontario have caught 14 people who were involved in a scam that targeted seniors in Canada.

Information about the investigation, called Project Sharp, was announced at a news conference in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

The police in Montreal have arrested all the suspects and have charged them with 56 offenses.

The police found that since January, 126 people were tricked and lost a total of $739,000.

The people who were hurt are between 46 and 95 years old and they all had landline phones, according to the police. Many older people in Ontario were the main victims of the fraud, according to the police.

Detective Inspector from the OPP. Sean Chatland said the police started investigating a group they think is involved in fraud in September 2022.

In February 2023, Chatland announced that the investigation became an official joint forces operation led by the OPP, with police services from Ontario and Quebec working together.

“This crime group carefully and deliberately took advantage of victims,” Chatland said in a press conference in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

“They pretended to be police, judges, lawyers, and family members in order to trick grandparents who thought they were helping their relatives in trouble. “