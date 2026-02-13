14-Year-Old Girl in R. Kelly Video That Got Him Convicted is Now Grown and Speaking Out

Reshona Landfair, who was 14 years old when a video leaked showing singer R. Kelly urinating on her, has finally revealed her identity and is sharing her story publicly for the first time. She testified anonymously in R. Kelly’s 2022 trial, but is now opening up about years of abuse by the singer and the long journey to reclaim her life.

Landfair, now 41, has detailed her experiences in her new memoir Who’s Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse, where she confirms that she was the 14-year-old girl in a 2001 sex tape that brought Kelly his first legal trouble, a case that shocked the country.

Landfair grew up in a musical family in Chicago with dreams of performing. Her aunt, R&B singer Sparkle, introduced her to Kelly, who became her godfather. Landfair says the relationship quickly turned exploitative, with Kelly grooming her from around age 13. Authorities reportedly dismissed early concerns, allowing the abuse to continue.

According to Rolling Out, just before turning 17, Landfair says she learned the tape filmed at 14 was being sold nationwide. She recalls feeling confused and powerless as Kelly manipulated her and her family, even claiming he was in love with her. In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges. Landfair later expressed regret for lying to protect herself, which allowed him to avoid accountability.

The 2019 Surviving R. Kelly docuseries prompted Landfair to confront the truth. Seeing other survivors speak out sparked a sense of responsibility for her earlier silence. She testified in the 2022 Chicago trial, helping secure Kelly’s conviction on multiple counts.

Sparkle denies any role in enabling abuse but supports Landfair’s healing. Kelly’s legal team declined to comment on the memoir. Today, Landfair focuses on her 5-year-old son and mentors girls and women through her organization Project Refine, transforming her trauma into purpose.