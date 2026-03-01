15 MPs FROM EASTERN PROVINCE ENDORSE HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION

16 MPs ENDORSE HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026 GENERAL ELECTION



SIXTEEN Members of Parliament have endorsed the candidature of President Hakainde Hichilema for the August 13, 2026 General Election.





Fifteen lawmakers from Eastern Province and one from Luapula Province announced their endorsement at Mfuwe International Airport as they received the Head of State, who was en route to Chipata District to attend the 2026 Ncwala Traditional Ceremony.





Speaking upon arrival, President Hichilema said he was deeply humbled by the endorsement and emphasized the importance of unity in advancing peace and development across the country.





He stated that the MPs’ decision reflected their commitment and love for the people of Zambia.



The President also paid tribute to the people of Malambo Constituency for standing by him during challenging times before the 2021 General Election.





He added that his administration remained committed to delivering development equitably to all citizens.





He further urged the Members of Parliament to return to their constituencies and clearly explain the policies of the ruling UPND so that citizens could fully understand and participate in the government’s development agenda.





The lawmakers who endorsed the President are Peter Phiri (Malambo), Mtolo Phiri (Chipata Central), Moses Moyo (Luangeni), Menyani Zulu (Nyimba), Misheck Nyambose (Chasefu), Elias Daka (Msanzala), Masauso Tembo (Sinda), Davison Mung’andu (Chama South), Lufeyo Ngoma (Lumezi), Acleo Banda (Vubwi), Andrew Lubusha (Chipangali), Jonathan Daka (Chadiza), Peter Phiri (Mkaika), Dr. Aaron Mwanza (Kaumbwe), and Leevan Chibombwe (Bahati, Luapula).





According to the MPs, what they described as unprecedented development under the UPND administration was among the key reasons behind their endorsement of President Hichilema’s 2026 bid.



