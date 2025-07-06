15 ZAMBIANS KILLED IN MUFUMBWE – YOUR GOVERNMENT COMMITS EXTRA JUDICIAL KILLINGS, MUNDUBILE TELLS HICHILEMA





We issue this statement with a heavy heart and deep outrage at the silence of the Government of the Republic of Zambia in the wake of the tragic killing of more than 15 Zambian citizens in Mufumbwe, allegedly at the hands of law enforcement officers.





It is deeply troubling that a Government so quick to hold press briefings to rebut social media commentary, particularly any criticism, real or perceived, against President Hakainde Hichilema, has chosen to remain mute on a matter of grave national concern. Where is the same urgency when lives are lost? Where is the outrage when the citizens of this nation are gunned down?





We are calling on families in Mufumbwe who have lost loved ones in this tragedy to come forward with the names of the deceased. These were not statistics. They were human beings (sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers) with dreams, futures, and families who now mourn them. We must restore their dignity by giving their names a voice.





This is not just a tragedy. It is an abomination in a country that claims to uphold the rule of law. The individuals killed were not armed insurgents, nor were they convicted criminals. Their only “crime” was attempting to lift themselves out of poverty by mining resources that rightfully belong to all Zambians. And yet, in a cruel twist of irony, while foreign investors are allowed to exploit these resources with generous tax exemptions, our own people pay for access with their blood. This is not right at all!





This Government has shown, time and again, that its concern does not lie with the ordinary Zambian. We must ask, has the Constitution been suspended? The right to life, enshrined in our laws, is clear: no one shall be deprived of life except through a lawful court process, and yet, these killings were carried out with neither charge nor trial.





Mr. President, let us remind you that the abolishment of the death penalty was lauded as a progressive step in upholding human rights. Yet today, your Government commits extrajudicial killings, actions far worse than executing those convicted by courts of law.





Let it be known: these victims had names, they had families, and they had a right to life. That right has been stolen.



We are equally appalled by inflammatory statements from government officials threatening civil unrest over the burial of our late President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu. What greater unrest can there be than the mass killing of citizens by the State?





We demand accountability. We demand an immediate investigation. And most importantly, we demand that this Government stop killing innocent people. If anyone is suspected of wrongdoing, let them be arrested, tried, and judged in a court of law, not in the bush or open field by bullets.





This is not about politics. This is about justice, human dignity, and the sanctity of life.





Mr. B. MUNDUBILE, Hon. MP for Mporokoso Central

(TONSE Parliamentary National Chairperson)

Date: 5th July 2025