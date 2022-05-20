ABOUT 15 Zesco employees in Siavonga alone are said to have been dismissed for various reasons including being accused of engaging in fraud and embezzlement, according to a source within the power utility company.

The 15 workers are among several others, directors and senior managers who have lost employment in Zesco since the UPND ascended to power last year, which some say is a purge of those suspected to be PF loyalists.

The source who could however not state the actual charges the 15 were facing, said the dismissals have caused a lot of panic at the utility company especially that this is happening at a time when there is talk of disbanding the company which will lead to more people being declared redundant.

The source said a lot of people are being targeted for dismissal because of their suspected loyalty to the former ruling PF.

The source also said after the change of government in August last year, there has been a lot of backbiting between those perceived to be ruling party supporters and those who supported PF when it was still in power.

“Most of us are worried that we might soon be targets for possible dismissal, especially that we are perceived to be supporters or having supported the PF when it was in power,” the source said.- Daily Nation