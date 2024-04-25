Why Amnesty For Corruption Undermines Progress And Has Potential To Dent The Image Of The UPND Govt- Sikaile Sikaile

WHY AMNESTY FOR CORRUPTION UNDERMINES PROGRESS AND HAS POTENTIAL TO DENT THE IMAGE OF THE UPND GOVERNMENT

The fight against corruption stands as a cornerstone of any nation’s development agenda. However, recent actions by the UPND government, particularly the utilization of amnesty laws, in my opinion questions the current governments effectiveness of their approach to dealing with this disease.

Granting amnesty to individuals implicated in grand corruption cases sends a troubling message. Rather than holding wrongdoers accountable and fostering a culture of transparency and integrity, it inadvertently condones corrupt practices. This leniency not only undermines the rule of law but also perpetuates a cycle of impunity.

Moreover, offering amnesty fails to address the root causes of corruption. For example , the Faith Musonda case, the government needed to dig deeper and know where she was getting the money. What if she was in human trafficking? Instead of tackling systemic issues such as weak governance structures and lack of oversight, this law provides a temporary solution that does little to deter future misconduct. By neglecting to implement meaningful reforms, the UPND government risks perpetuating the very corruption it seeks to eradicate.

Furthermore, amnesty undermines public trust in the justice system. Citizens rightfully expect perpetrators of corruption to face consequences for their actions. Granting amnesty erodes this trust and creates a perception of preferential treatment for the elite, further widening the gap between the government and the governed.

In summary, while the intent behind offering amnesty may be to expedite the resolution of corruption cases, its long-term consequences are dire. Rather than fostering accountability and transparency, it perpetuates a culture of impunity and undermines the progress towards eradicating corruption. It is imperative for the UPND government to reconsider its approach and prioritize robust measures that uphold accountability and restore public trust in the fight against corruption. I’m sure this is what majority Zambians would like to see under the current government.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE