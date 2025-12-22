16 Epstein files including photo of Trump disappear from DOJ’s website shortly after release

At least 16 files disappeared from the Justice Department’s public webpage for documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including a photograph showing President Donald Trump less than a day after they were released, with no explanation from the government and no notice to the public.

Inside a folder among other photos was a photograph of US President Donald Trump alongside Epstein, Melania Trump, and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The other photos removed from the trove of documents were almost all nude paintings of women in Epstein’s home.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee pointed to the missing image featuring Trump in a post on X, writing: “What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to the removal during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, claiming that the files were removed to protect victims.

“There were a number of photographs that were pulled down after being released on Friday,” he said. “That’s because a judge in New York has ordered us to listen to any victim or victim rights group, if they have any concerns about the material that we’re putting up.

“So when we hear concerns — whether it’s photographs of women that we do not believe are victims or we didn’t have information to show that they were victims, but we learned that there are concerns, of course — we’re taking that photograph down, and we’re going to address it,” the attorney general continued.

“If we need to redact faces or other information, we will, and then we’ll put it back up. So we are, in every way, shape, and form, complying with the statute,” Blanche, 51, added, before he claimed that Trump has “nothing” to hide regarding the Epstein files.

Blanche also said during his Meet the Press spot, “You should not be surprised that the material that we released on Friday, or the material that we’re going to release over the next couple of weeks, is exactly what the statute requires us to release.”

The US Justice Department did not answer questions Saturday about why the files disappeared but said in a post on X that “photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information.”

The newly released files included never-before-seen photographs of former US President Bill Clinton in a swimming pool and wearing cultural garb with Epstein, as well as images showing Clinton with musicians Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross, alongside pictures of Epstein with actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying across the laps of several women.