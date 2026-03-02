16 MPs IN EASTERN PROVINCE ENDORSE HH – SHOULD THE OPPOSITION BE CONCERNED?- Kellys Kaunda

16 MPs IN EASTERN PROVINCE ENDORSE HH – SHOULD THE OPPOSITION BE CONCERNED?



By Kellys Kaunda



Endorsement of candidates are important indicators of available political fortunes.





If one is endorsed by MPs, it’s not a matter to be dismissed easily because they have constituencies and are participants in the political process.





They are MPs because they persuaded someone to vote for them.



They could therefore persuade someone to vote for a Presidential candidate they have endorsed.





And this must boost Hakainde Hichilema’s morale going into the August 13, 2026 elections.





This must be taken seriously by Hichilema’s opponents and factored into their campaign strategies.





However, the thinking of an MP and his/her preferences are not necessarily those of the voter in the Constituency of the MP who has endorsed President Hichilema.





He may persuade some but he may not persuade all. His or her extent of influence may be hard to measure.





This uncertainty must strengthen the opposition’s resolve to contest the election.



No one is guaranteed or promised victory. Victory belongs to those that try their luck by participating in an election.





The opposition must not be intimidated by what is being described as massive developmental projects linked to CDF.





Equally, there were massive, even more massive, development projects under President Edgar Lungu.





The developments were so massive, on one of his visits to Zambia, former Namibian President Sam Nujoma described the country as a construction site.





Things were happening in every corner of the country – never mind the characterization of this period in Zambia’s history by UPND as a lost decade.





However, Lungu lost the 2021 elections! Why? Because a voter reads the political landscape in a way that may not be accurately captured by election strategists.





So, everyone going into this election must just work hard because the verdict lies with the voter.