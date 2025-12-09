16-year-old student becomes a celebrity in school after his video with Madam went viral

The hottest topic in Zimbabwe over the past week has been a video featuring a female teacher and one of her students.

Reports indicate that she promised to take the kid to the USA, since she is based there, and provided some conditions he should follow to win himself a ticket to America.

Maria Zvikomborero, a 34-year-old teacher in a Zimbabwean high school, has been in hot water as she faces the law after she was spotted in an unlawful position with her student.

Matters like this were mostly the other way around, where female students engage with male teachers to improve their grades, but Maria decided to be the first woman to go viral with such an issue.

The commentary around this issue is very confusing and interesting, as most people are praising the boy for representing his gender well instead of criticizing the madam for what she did.

The 16 yr boy is back to school as a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/nKwAeunduu — Future1369™ (@Future_1369) December 8, 2025

Most men who have experience in such situations say the boy was never compromised, because, looking at the video, he consented and was really enjoying every bit of the moment.

The boy is not a star in his school, as he was hailed by the girls in his school when he arrived amid this chaos.

He seems happy and ready to get back to academic activities.