16-year-old student seen in viral videos with 33-year-old teacher returns back to school

After months of trauma and depression, the 16yrs old captured in viral s€x tape was welcomed back to school by his friends, school mates and teachers.

In a video circulating online, Flexy Oftentse was captured receiving a warm reception as he returns back to school.

The video shows him being hugged by peers and teachers, with a caption “I appreciate the love and support that comes from you guys.”

The welcome back to school comes weeks after a leaked intimate video involving him and his 33-year-old female teacher went viral across social media platforms.

The footage, which surfaced last month, showed the young student in a compromising situation with his teacher.

Flexy Oftentse claims he was coerced and did not consent to the encounter. His mother reported the incident to the police after she got to know through his sister in whom he confided.

Zvikomborero Makedenge, the teacher, is reportedly employed in the US and was visiting Zimbabwe at the time. She is said to have been the girlfriend of a tenant living in the boy’s family home.

Following the act, she reportedly instructed the teenager not to disclose the matter and promised to take him to the United States as an incentive to remain silent.

The 36yrs old teacher who took advantage of him case is in court and waiting for final judgement. The trial is still ongoing.