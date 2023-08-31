16 YEARS ON ZAMBIA REMEMBERS CHASWE ‘MILLER’ NSOFWA

On this day 16 years ago, Zambia lost one of its most outstanding footballers in Chaswe Nsofwa.

Popularly known as ‘Miller’ and one of the finest products to have emerged out of the Chawama Township talent factory, Nsofwa was famous for his goal scoring exploits.

Nsofwa, then plying his trade in Israel for Beer Sheva died on August 29, 2007 from heart failure on the pitch at Vasermil stadium.

He died aged 27 and was one of the leading lights in a very troubled era of the Zambian game when the collapse of the mines hit football very hard.

Nsofwa had been one of the stars of Patrick Phiri’s 1999 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and went on to graduate to the senior team.

He was part of the Zambian team that participated at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

He scored nine goals in 33 appearances for Zambia.

Locally his best exploits were in Zanaco colours and also starred for Green Buffaloes.

His career took him to Malaysia and Israel where he died on the field in a friendly game in Beer Sheva city.

Nsofwa had a flying start at Beer Sheva where he scored four goals in first three games.

In 2018 the club held a memorial ceremony at the stadium where they invited the widow Brenda and Nsofwa’s son.

His death reminded the world of the hazards of heart problems in the game after the death of Cameroonian international Marc Vivien Foe on the pitch in June 2003.

Zambia has experienced yet another brush with career ending heart problems with former Chipolopolo skipper Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu forced into early retirement due to a hereditary heart condition.

FAZ salutes the late Nsofwa and wishes his family God’s guidance.

Share a message or a memory of late Nsofwa.