164 APPLY FOR NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE POSITIONS NATIONWIDE FOR THE UPND NMC — ONLY 70 POSITIONS ARE NEEDED





A total of 164 candidates have applied for positions on the National Management Committee (NMC), with representation from all ten provinces across Zambia—underscoring rising interest in national leadership and internal decision-making.





The applicant pool reflects a blend of seasoned leaders and emerging voices, highlighting the party’s emphasis on inclusivity and broad-based representation. Submissions from every province point to strong nationwide engagement and unity within the ranks.





Voting is set for April 15, 2026, with delegates casting ballots virtually from their respective provinces via a secure transmission system.

Results will be tallied centrally at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre to ensure transparency and credibility.





The process is expected to be highly competitive, with successful candidates poised to play a pivotal role in shaping policy direction and strengthening party structures ahead of future political engagements.