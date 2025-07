Real Madrid’s young sensation Endrick has tied the knot with his model girlfriend Gabriely Miranda, in a white wedding ceremony which took place in Spain.

The Brazilian footballer, 18, and Miranda, 24 who were dressed in elegant white outfits, exchanged their marital vows before a pastor in a simple but elegant ceremony.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2024 and have reportedly been together for about a year before making it official.