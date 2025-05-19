19 suspects have escaped from Mansa Central Police Station

POLICE ACTIVELY PURSUING ESCAPEES FROM MANSA CENTRAL POLICE STATION – SUSPECTS TO FACE ADDITIONAL CHARGES



May 19, 2025 – The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform members of the public that it is actively pursuing 19 suspects who escaped from lawful custody at Mansa Central Police Station in the early hours of today, May 19, 2025, between 02:00 hours and 02:50 hours.





This is a serious matter and a criminal offence under Section 119 of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and we assure the public that all the escapees will be rearrested and made to face the full force of the law — including additional charges of escaping from lawful custody.





According to a Report received at around 03:00 hours, Constable Rodgers Kavwanda of Mansa Central Police Station reported that 19 male suspects had escaped from police custody.





Officers who were on shift, had earlier conducted a security check at around 01:30 hours and found everything to be in order. However, later around 02:50 hours officers discovered that padlocks to the inner grill door had been tampered with and were lying on the ground. The padlocks were still functional and could open and close without difficulty.





A physical count confirmed that the following suspects had escaped:

1. Bwalya Promise – Murder

2. Patson Chibwe – Aggravated Robbery

3. Chola Mike – Murder

4. Innocent Kunda – Theft

5. Kelly Kabengele – Theft of Motorbike

6. Vincent Munkombwe – Theft of Motorbike



7. Mwansa Chilufya – Murder

8. Justine Katembo – Breaking into Building and Committing Felony Therein

9. Chola Steward – Theft by Servant

10. Mumba Sydney – Possession of Counterfeit Notes and Implements for Forgery

11. Chishala Andrew – Human Trafficking

12. Emmanuel Moonga – Theft of Motor Vehicle



13. Charles Kunda – Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances

14. Gift Chisha – Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances

15. Abel Chalwe – Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances

16. Kunda Samuel – Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances

17. Chibwe Harrison – Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances



18. Mumba Joshua – Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances

19. Mwila Straid – Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances

Police have since launched an intensive manhunt to bring all escapees back into custody. Dockets of cases have been opened, and officers are on high alert across all divisions.





We are appealing to members of the public to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any sightings or suspicious activity that may lead to the recapture of the escapees. Anyone found aiding or abetting the suspects will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.





The Zambia Police Service remains committed to upholding law and order and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all those who escaped are brought to justice.





For any information, the public is encouraged to report to the nearest police station.





Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.