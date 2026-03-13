Breaking News : 19 U.S. Service Members Evacuated from Saudi Arabia to Germany After Being Wounded in Iranian Attacks





The U.S. military conducted a medical evacuation flight on Thursday, transporting approximately 19 injured service members from Saudi Arabia to a U.S. base in Germany near a major military hospital.





The aircraft departed from Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, made a stop in Oman, and continued to Germany. Among those evacuated were two service members injured when an Iranian one-way attack drone detonated next to their vehicle.



This latest evacuation is part of ongoing operations to provide advanced medical care to U.S. troops wounded amid the escalating conflict with Iran.

Source: CBS News Live Updates