19-year-old university student st@bbed to d3ath by her boyfriend in South Africa

A 19-year-old first-year student at the University of Venda (UNIVEN), Vhulondo Nevhukalanga, tragically lost her life after being fatally stabbed by her alleged boyfriend, Sifundo Masindi, a 20-year-old fellow student.

The incident took place on Friday, August 29, 2025, at an off-campus student residence in Ngovhela, Limpopo Province, South Africa. According to reports, the two entered the suspect’s room together before sounds of distress were heard shortly afterward.

Campus security officers responded quickly and forced entry into the locked room, where they found Vhulondo with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect then attempted to take his own life by jumping from a second-floor window. He sustained injuries and is currently under police guard in hospital.

Two knives believed to have been used in the attack were recovered from the scene. The Limpopo police confirmed that Masindi has been charged with murder and will appear before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on September 1, 2025.

Vhulondo came from Tshitomboni (Makovha) village near Thohoyandou. Her family expressed deep shock at her death, stating they were not aware she was in a relationship and had high hopes for her academic future.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Bernard Nthambeleni, suspended academic activities on September 1 to allow students to attend the court proceedings in support of the victim. The university also extended condolences to the family and is offering psychosocial support to affected students.

Educational activist Hendrick Makaneta condemned the incident and urged universities to strengthen mental health services and promote healthy relationship education among students.