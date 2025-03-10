19-Year Record Shattered As Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen Suffer Defeats

There was a shocker In the Bundesliga on Saturday with the trio of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Dortmund suffering home defeats on matchday 25.

It was the first time since the 2006-07 season that Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Dortmund have all lost on the same Bundesliga matchday; they all lost on matchday 20 in 2006.

It was the first time in the history of the Bundesliga that all the three teams lost at home on the same matchday.

Bayern Munich suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Bochum to spoil their 125-year anniversary celebrations.

Vincent Kompany made 10 changes to the side that defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League in midweek, with star striker Harry Kane taking a deserved rest.

Raphaël Guerreiro scored a brace in the first half to give Bayern Munich a 2-0 lead before Jakov Medic made it 2-1 for Bochum in the 31st minute.

Joao Palhinha was shown a straight red card for catching Giorgos Masouras on the shin with two minutes to end the first half.

A few minutes into the second half, Ibrahima Sissoko made it 2-2 for Bochum with a glancing header.

Serge Gnabry failed to convert from the penalty spot after Leroy Sane was fouled in the box by Medic.

Matus Bero scored the winning goal for Bochum in the 71st minute to condemn Bayern Munich to their second defeat of the season in the Bundesliga.

The victory helped Bochum to move two points clear of the relegation zone, while Bayern Munich maintained their eighth points lead over Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen suffered a 2-0 home loss to Werder Bremen after making six changes to the side which lost to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Bremen scored from their first chance of the game in the eighth minute when Romano Schmid powered in a fine opener.

Justin Njinmah wrapped up the victory for the visitors in injury time to inflict Leverkusen’s second defeat of the season.

Borussia Dortmund’s season continues to go from bad to worse with a 1-0 defeat to Augsburg, their 10th loss of a disastrous season.

The Black and Yellow are currently languishing in the 10th position with 35 points from 25 matches .

Augsburg’s captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw stunned Dortmund with a remarkable header in the 23rd minute from Marius Wolf’s free-kick.

Dortmund failed to find an answer to the goal as they continued their poor showing in the league.

Augsburg maintained their nine-match unbeaten run, and their impressive clean sheet record.

Bayern Munich coach, Vincent Kompany apologised to the supporters for the defeat.

He said: “We are not looking for excuses or apologies, we lost.

“We will analyse it and must take responsibility for it. It is important that we concentrate on the reaction. Even with 10 men, we must have the ambition to win the game or at least not to lose.

“We did not manage that. Bochum deserves to feel that they have won, I know how much energy it takes to do that. For us, it is now about the next game.”

Up next for Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen is a Champions League clash on Tuesday, while Dortmund takes on Lille Wednesday in France.