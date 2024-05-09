2 people killed and twenty-one injured in knife attack at a Chinese hospital

An individual wielding a knife harmed and fatally injured individuals at a hospital in China.

The reason for the attack at Zhenxiong County People’s Hospital in Yunnan province was not given. The police said the suspect is a man from a village in the same area. The hurt people were getting medical help.

A person told Red Star News online that they barely got away from the attack and that some of the hurt people were doctors. A video from someone who saw the incident showed people who were hurt and lying on the ground. In the video, an older person was seen trying to help someone else. This was mentioned in a post on Red Star’s social media.

Before, the news said 23 people got hurt, but the police now say it was actually 21 people. A video on Guizhou Province Television showed a man getting arrested by the police.

Zhenxiong county is a place that is 360 kilometers (220 miles) to the northeast of Kunming, which is the capital of Yunnan province. It is also close to the border with Sichuan province.

Knife attacks have happened before in China, especially at kindergartens. Last July, a man with a knife attacked a kindergarten in Guangdong province. He killed six people and injured one more.

A man hurt 15 people, with six of them getting very hurt, in a knife attack at a hospital in Shanghai in 2022. He was told he had to die last year.