2 shot de@d as Kenyan security forces fire in the air to disperse crowd at viewing of Raila Odinga’s body

At least two people were shot de@d in Nairobi on Thursday, Oct. 16, after Kenyan security forces fired in the air to disperse crowds at a stadium hosting a viewing of deceased opposition leader Raila Odinga’s body.

Odinga, a major figure for decades in Kenyan politics who was once a political prisoner and ran unsuccessfully for president five times, di£d on Wednesday, Oct. 15, aged 80 in India, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Thousands of his supporters came out to the streets from early morning to view his body when it arrived Kenya.

However, chaos erupted when a huge crowd breached a gate of the Nairobi sports arena, prompting soldiers to fire in the air.

A police source told Reuters that two people were shot de@d at the stadium.

After security forces fired in the air, police lobbed tear gas to disperse thousands of mourners, the two broadcasters showed, leaving the stadium deserted.

Earlier in the day, thousands of mourners briefly stormed Nairobi’s international airport, interrupting a ceremony for President William Ruto and other officials to receive Odinga’s body with military honours.

That prompted a two-hour suspension of airport operations.

Crowds also flooded nearby roads and tried to breach parliament, where the government had originally scheduled the public viewing.