2 TERMS FOR HH A MUST FOR ZAMBIA- Spuki Mulemwa

2 TERMS FOR HH A MUST FOR ZAMBIA.

————————————————-

13/4/25



Citizens across the country agree with the narrative to give President Hakainde Hichilema 2 full terms of office, as he has already demonstrated capacity and tacit commitment through all the pro poor programs and initiatives being implemented by his New Dawn Administration.





We will not shy away from repeating what has already been said about President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of selfless service to the Zambian people particularly the vulnerable who gave him the mandate to govern.



The country’s infrastructure development is looking up and sprouting in every corner of Zambia, as a result of the much talked about CDF, which has been massively increased to K36.1m from the previous administration’s paltry K1.6m, and disbursed to all the 156 Constituencies countrywide at the same time.





Zambians will recall that past infrastructure development was lopsided as it was only visible along the line of rail, with rural areas totally sidelined.

This scenario has totally changed under President Hichilema whose administration shares the national cake equitably by distributing resources to all ten provinces for infrastructure development.



It’s also abundantly clear that no administration before him has recruited and employed so many workers in various ministries and sectors as the New Dawn Administration has done.





He had promised free education in opposition and indeed free education he has delivered as well as bursaries and grants in institutions of higher learning.

Life saving skills training has also been expanded and funded as government views education as an equalizer and the best investment and inheritance any government can offer its young people.



Social protection programs and empowerment have also been scaled up to provide a safety net for the vulnerable, as it’s the obligation of government to take care of all citizens without leaving anyone behind.





Further, the rule of law is firmly enforced, with the much hated and dreaded caderism banned by the Head of State to the appreciation of citizens who previously were victims of unruly political cadres and thugs, who had become an authority unto themselves.



Understandably the economy is limping as a result of many factors and what the New Dawn Administration inherited, however, President Hichilema successfully negotiated for the much needed debt restructuring deal to give Zambia headroom and breathing space, while putting in place the necessary economic fundamentals to get the economy back on track.





If there’s any leader who can resucitate the Zambian economy, it can only be President Hichilema who steered the country competently during the most devastating drought in the country ‘s history and has an agenda to navigate Zambia out of its current economic woes, however this needs time and the understanding of all citizens.



It’s in view of the foregoing that President Hakainde Hichilema deserves the full 2 terms of office to take Zambia to the desired peaceful environment and stable economic destination that Zambians desire.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.