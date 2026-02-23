20 COPPERBELT TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS ENDORSE HH



Kitwe-22nd February, 2026



By Mukuka Nawa



Twenty colleges and universities on the Copperbelt Province this afternoon endorsed the candidature of President Hakainde Hichilema for the August 2026 General elections during a vibrant meet-and-greet event held at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.





The colourful gathering brought together thousands of students who were represented by their respective student union presidents. The student leaders said their endorsement was based on the significant reforms undertaken in the higher education sector under President Hichilema’s leadership.





Among the twenty institutions that endorsed the President were Copperbelt University, Mukuba University, and Northern Technical College, among others across the province.





Speaking on behalf of the students, the union presidents said they were endorsing President Hichilema because of the reforms in the higher education sector, which include sponsorship for vulnerable students through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) skills training programmes and bursaries administered under the Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board.





They said many students from disadvantaged backgrounds have been given an opportunity to pursue tertiary education due to the expanded bursary schemes and skills training initiatives. The student leaders further noted that through various government interventions, institutions have been equipped with necessary training equipment, improving practical learning and overall academic standards.





In his response, President Hichilema accepted the endorsement and expressed gratitude to the students for their confidence in his leadership.



He said no one wants to go backwards but forward, emphasizing the need to safeguard the progress made in the education sector.





“Meal allowances, bursaries, skills training and other student support programmes are here to stay,” he said.



“But for those to happen consistently, we need active leadership with foresight in power.” he added.





The Head of State urged students to remain resolute in the pursuit of their studies and to focus on excellence, discipline and innovation.





He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and quality education, stating that investing in education remains central to Zambia’s development agenda.



CIC PRESS TEAM