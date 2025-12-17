20 Years Ago, Abass Sesay Lost His Right Arm In The Civil War In Sierra Leone, Today He Is A Law Graduate





20 years ago, during the 11-year civil wãř in Sierra Leone, Abass Sesay lost his right arm when he was just 3 years old.



During that same period, Abass lost his father and grandmother.



His mother, who survived the wàř, continues to battle Bipolar Disorder and PTSD due to the trauma.





Just when you thought that’s just it, Abass was trafficked to Senegal when he was a kid, so he missed opportunities that were provided for Sierra Leonean war-affected children.





Abass had to wander around the streets of Freetown to beg in order to survive.



Despite these early traumas, he didn’t give up. Abass survived with the support of a Catholic priest who ran an orphanage, helping children in Sierra Leone navigate life after the war.





Against all odds; poverty, hunger, and losing his father and grandma, Abass didn’t give up on his dream to become educated.



He fought and fought until he conquered. Abass finally got the education he always wanted to get.





Today, he holds two degrees; a degree in Social Work and an LLB in Law from Fourah Bay College – University of Sierra Leone.



“I want to become a lawyer because my people, other war victims, need someone who truly understands their plight,” Abass said.





As a young African who faces unexplainable suffering and challenges, I am deeply inspired by Abass’s resilience and determination in the face of unimaginable adversity.





He has shown us all that with determination, focus, courage, and consistency in what we do, we can achieve our dreams and be the change we yearn for.