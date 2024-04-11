2,000 MUNYAULE TRADERS RECEIVE OFFER LETTERS TO OPERATE IN NEW FACILITY ONCE COMPLETED

GOVERNMENT has given offer letters to 2,000 Munyaule market traders to operate in the facility once its upgrade is finished.

And construction of an ultra-modern Munyaule market at a cost of US$8 million has started, much to the delight of traders who will occupy it.

The traders were recently relocated from the market to pave way for its upgrade. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo is happy that the contractor, Kaddoura Construction Limited, has moved on site to start building, with a time frame estimated at 16 months.

Mr Nkombo, who inspected the construction site recently, said the project follows a resolution in which a 15-year lease agreement was entered into between Lusaka City Council (LCC) and the contractor to build a modern market.