2012 AFCON WINNER MWEENE UNHAPPY WITH ZAMBIA’S DEEP DEFENSE IN DR CONGO DRAW

Legendary Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has expressed his concerns over the Chipolopolo’s defensive tactics in their opening Africa Cup of Nations draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday.

Speaking on Supersport after the match, the 2012 AFCON winner was far from impressed with Zambia’s deep defensive line. “To be honest, I was not happy with the way we defended today,” said Mweene. “We were too deep, and anything could have happened. We were just camped in front of the goalkeeper.”

Zambia spent most of the match under pressure, with the Congolese attackers pinning them back in their own half. Mweene believes coach Avram Grant’s decision to deploy a three-man backline backfired.

“I was surprised that we played with three at the back,” he revealed. “I’ve never seen Thandie Mwape play at right back. there was no going up and coming back from him which means we were playing three only with only Rodrick [Kabwe] going forward.”

The former Chipolopolo shot-stopper also criticized the team’s lack of control and counter-attacking ability. “When we had the chance to attack, we didn’t know how to use the ball,” he stated. “They gave us opportunities because they were playing a high line, but we wasted them.”

Mweene also highlighted a lack of cohesion in Grant’s team, with players seeming disjointed and out of position. “These are small things we need to work on,” he stressed. “We have two more games to win, and it won’t be easy.”

Zambia’s next challenge comes against Tanzania, who fell 3-0 to Morocco in their opening match. They will then face Morocco in their final group stage encounter.

Despite the criticism, Mweene praised goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga for his outstanding performance, making several crucial saves to keep his team in the game. “I must praise the young one in goal, he did very well,” concluded the legendary goalkeeper.