2021 GENERAL ELECTION WAS SUCCESSFULLY HELD – ECZ

December 13th, 2022

LUSAKA – The Electoral Commission of Zambia says the 2021 General Election was successfully held amidst the Pandemic by ensuring that all activities were conducted according to the health guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking today during the 2021 General Election Review Report at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, ECZ Vice Chairperson Ali Simwinga said the commission undertook a very comprehensive review of the 2021 General Election throughout the country in order to appreciate and learn from the stakeholders the experiences in the conduct of the various activities.

In its report presented by the Commission’s Director of Operations, the commission highlighted violence and the use of hate speech among others during campaign activities in Lusaka and selected parts of the country as well as the application of the Public Order Act (POA) as some of the major challenges faced.

‘’For the first time in the democratic history of the country, persons in correctional facilities were able to vote in the General Election. This was pursuant to the Constitutional Court ruling of 2017 that persons in lawful custody and those whose freedom of movement is restricted under a written law can register as voters and vote in an election.”

On Delimitation, the Commission reported that it conducted the exercise countrywide resulting in an increase of polling districts from 7,700 to 8,999 while 93 polling stations were created in correctional facilities countrywide resulting in an increase of polling stations from 8,999 to 12,152.

The Commission revealed that it enhanced its voter registration processes by the introduction of online voter pre-registration and biometric capturing capabilities resulting in a total of 7,023,499 registered as voters of which 3,751,040 were females and 3,272,459 were males against the total target of 8,414,840 eligible voters, representing 83.5%.

And ECZ Commissioner Ndiyoyi Mutiti commended stakeholders such as the civil society, media and political parties for the feedback and assured them that their concerns will be taken on board as the country aspires for an electoral process that meets the needs and aspirations of the Zambian people and that successful and credible elections are a bedrock of a democratic governance system.

The review was attended by several stakeholders with Secretary General Batuke Imenda leading the UPND delegation.

