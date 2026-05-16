MAKENI CONSTITUENCY REJECTS MARK SIMUUWE’S CANDIDACY



The recent primary elections in Makeni Constituency have revealed a stark divergence in electoral preference, with Robinson Kambeu emerging as the clear victor over Mark Simuuwe and Evans Kaliko.





Results show that Simuuwe failed to capture the imagination or mobilize the electorate effectively, even falling behind his fellow contender, Evans Kaliko. This electoral tumble suggests fundamental challenges in Simuuwe’s campaign strategy, message resonance, or grassroots organization within Makeni Constituency.





The clear preference for Kambeu, and to a lesser extent Kaliko, indicates a desire for different leadership or political direction among the primary voters.





Cumulatively, across all seven votes cast in the constituency primary and its wards, the picture solidifies. A total of 28 votes were cast. Robinson Kambeu amassed 16 votes (approximately 57. 1%), Mark Simuuwe received 5 votes (approximately 17. 9%), and Evans Kaliko secured 7 votes (approximately 25%).





While Kambeu’s overall percentage is lower than in the initial constituency snapshot, it still represents a commanding lead.





The significant difference between Kambeu’s cumulative votes and Simuuwe’s (16 versus 5) underscores the magnitude of Simuuwe’s underperformance.





Moreover, Simuuwe’s total vote count is less than that of Evans Kaliko, who, despite not winning, achieved a more respectable showing. This deficit for Simuuwe is evidence of his tumble in Makeni.