THE LAMP IS BM8 AND TONSE SYMBOL!



The BM8/ECL Movement wishes to reaffirm to the people of Zambia that our mission to rescue this Country from economic hardship, broken promises and growing suffering remains firmly on course.





The decision to stand on the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) as the new Special Purpose Vehicle does not in any way change the resolve of Hon Mundubile to rescue the people from failed promises and untold hardships.





Over the last several months, what has resonated across the Country is not merely a political party symbol, but the leadership, message and vision represented by Brian Mundubile, BM8 and the Tonse Alliance.





Zambians have embraced a leadership project anchored on unity, economic restoration and restoring dignity to struggling citizens abandoned by empty promises.





The sustained State sponsored manoeuvres aimed at frustrating the FDD, which had initially been selected as the Alliance SPV, have only exposed the growing fear within those in power.





However, no amount of intimidation, administrative manipulation or political engineering can stop a determined people from demanding change.





The adoption of NRPUP as the new SPV is therefore a strategic administrative adjustment and not a departure from the Tonse vision. The mission remains the same: to unite the people of Zambia and deliver a Government that understands the daily pain of ordinary citizens.





Zambians facing unbearable mealie meal prices, escalating fuel costs, expensive electricity, joblessness and collapsing living standards continue to look to TONSE for the solution





Zambians are no longer voting based on party certificates and technicalities. They are voting for hope, competent leadership and economic relief. They are voting for a leadership that listens to their cries and understands the suffering in homes, markets, farms and bus stations across the Country.





The Tonse Alliance remains united, focused and unstoppable. The spirit of change sweeping through the nation cannot be blocked by procedural obstacles or political games.





The people have already made their decision, and that decision is Brian Mundubile.



One People. One Purpose. One Destiny.



Issued by



Elias Kamanga

Chairperson, Information and Publicity

BM8/ECL Movement