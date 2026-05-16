🇿🇲 MORNING WIRE | Electoral Timelines Shift as Economy Stabilises and Opposition Realigns



Zambia opens the weekend with movement across three critical fronts shaping the 2026 election environment: electoral administration, opposition realignment, and economic credibility.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has adjusted key nomination timelines just days before formal candidate filings begin, while opposition figures continue repositioning within a fragmented political landscape. At the same time, government has seized on fresh International Monetary Fund (IMF) findings as evidence that its economic recovery programme is beginning to produce measurable stability.





Together, the developments point to a political season increasingly defined by process, timing, and institutional control rather than campaign rhetoric alone.





🟣 ECZ Reschedules Parliamentary Nominations



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has rescheduled parliamentary nominations for the 2026 general elections from May 18 to May 20, following requests from political stakeholders seeking more time to conclude adoption processes.





ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said nominations for council chairpersons, mayors, and councillors will now take place on May 21 and 22, while presidential nominations remain unchanged between May 18 and 22.





The adjustment reflects mounting pressure within political parties as internal adoption disputes and alliance negotiations continue approaching the nomination deadline. Across several parties, candidate selection processes remain incomplete, contested, or legally challenged.





Speaking in Choma, ECZ Vice Chairperson Vincent Mukanda confirmed the Commission acted following stakeholder requests for revised dates.



The change is administrative, but politically significant. Nomination periods compress party tensions into legal deadlines. Once the filing window opens, unresolved disputes begin carrying electoral consequences.





🔵 Mundubile Switches Ticket, Faces Fresh ECZ Processing



Former Brian Mundubile has shifted his presidential ambition from the Forum for Democracy and Development to the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP), triggering a fresh compliance process with the ECZ.





Mundubile had already preprocessed his 1,000 supporters under the FDD ticket. However, the switch automatically invalidates that earlier exercise.



Zaloumis previously clarified that presidential candidates changing sponsoring parties must undergo a new preprocessing process because supporter verification is tied both to the candidate and the sponsoring political formation.





The development introduces fresh pressure on timelines. Presidential preprocessing is not symbolic paperwork. It is a legal threshold. Candidates must demonstrate verifiable organisational backing before proceeding to formal nomination.





Mundubile’s switch also reflects a wider trend within the opposition landscape, where movement between parties continues outpacing ideological consolidation. Alliances remain fluid. Structures remain unsettled.





🟢 IMF Findings Strengthen Government’s Economic Narrative



Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed the latest IMF assessment of Zambia’s economy, describing it as independent confirmation of disciplined economic management under his administration.





The IMF mission, led by Edward Gemayel, concluded a two-week visit to Lusaka and reported continued progress in restoring macroeconomic stability.



Among the key findings, inflation declined to 6.8 percent in April, returning within the Bank of Zambia’s target range. Gross international reserves rose to US$6.4 billion, equivalent to 4.4 months of import cover, while Zambia recorded a primary fiscal surplus of 3.1 percent of GDP in 2025.





The Fund also stated that debt restructuring agreements now cover approximately 94 percent of the restructuring perimeter.



President Hichilema said the progress provides “a foundation for stability on which families can plan, traders can price and farmers can invest.”





The findings strengthen government’s core political argument ahead of the elections. Stability first. Recovery second. Growth thereafter.



But the IMF also warned of continuing pressures, including instability linked to Middle East tensions and rising fuel costs. Government acknowledged those concerns and says mitigation measures remain in place.





🔴 Church Mourns Archbishop Mpundu



The Catholic Church in Zambia is mourning the death of Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu, a prominent cleric widely respected for his interventions on governance, justice, and national affairs.





Archbishop of Lusaka Alick Banda announced the passing in a formal notice issued Friday, describing Archbishop Mpundu as a courageous voice who spoke consistently on truth, justice, and social responsibility.





Mpundu served as Archbishop of Lusaka from 2006 until his retirement in 2018 and previously led the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops across multiple terms.



His death comes at a politically sensitive period for the country, with the Church remaining one of Zambia’s most influential moral and civic institutions.





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