By Gregory Mofu

Diffikot has become Difficult to Understand…



I still remember the first time I watched Thomas Sipalo, famously known as “Diffikot ”, on TV alongside Bikiloni. Back then, he was simply one of those comedians who could make an entire family laugh from the living room. Years later, the man has managed to do something many comedians fail to do turn popularity into political relevance.





The self-proclaimed “Komboni President” built his brand around speaking the language of ordinary people. From comedy skits to social commentary, Difficult positioned himself as the voice of the compounds, the youths and the everyday hustlers who often feel ignored by mainstream politics.





In the 2021 elections, he shocked many people when he ran as an independent candidate for Munali Constituency and came out second with over 30,000 votes, narrowly behind the current area MP and Cabinet Minister, Mike Mposha. For many people in Munali, he stopped being just “that funny guy from TV” and became a serious political force.





In recent months, he appeared to be building even more momentum as an independent aspiring MP for Munali. His grassroots appeal was growing rapidly, especially among the youths and komboni residents who see him as one of their own. Rumours even started circulating that the pressure was becoming too much for the current area MP, forcing talk that Mike Mposha had abandoned Munali and would attempt to contest in Malambo in Eastern Province where he comes from. Whether true or not, the mere existence of such rumours showed how politically dangerous he had become.





Then suddenly, over a week ago, rumours started emerging that he had quietly applied to contest on the UPND ticket in Munali. Interestingly, around the same time, his usually busy social media platforms went unusually quiet. For a man who practically lives online, that silence was louder than a PF cadre with a megaphone in 2021.





Then yesterday came the plot twist.



UPND unveiled its “2026” platform where citizens were being asked to vote for who they wanted to stand on the party ticket in various constituencies. And there it was. Under Munali Constituency. Thomas Sipalo himself.





Now personally, like many Zambians, I have absolutely no problem with anyone joining any political party. That is democracy. Politics is about interests, strategy and survival. Even football players transfer clubs every season. Nobody owns anyone politically.





But politics is also about integrity and honesty with the people who support you.



If you spend months building support as an “independent people’s candidate”, mobilizing citizens around the idea that you are outside the system and would be an Independent MP for all, then later decide to join Party A or Party B, basic morality demands that you at least tell your supporters openly. Not leave them doing detective work like DEC investigators trying to track a fertilizer contract.





The issue here is not that Diffikot joined UPND. The issue is that many people supported him precisely because they believed he was remaining independent. In politics, perception matters. Silence also communicates.





Ironically, the man who calls himself the “Komboni President” has now put himself in a very difficult position. Because in Zambian politics, people can forgive almost anything except feeling like they were used as stepping stones.





Still, one thing cannot be denied which is Thomas Sipalo has achieved something remarkable. From making people laugh to becoming one of the most talked about political figures in Munali, the man has shown that influence from the streets can compete with established political structures.





The only question now is whether Munali fell in love with Diffikot the Independent… or Diffikot the politician.