Elections: Why Mundubile And Kalaba Merge Is Unlikely



…….Kalaba came third behind late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of the Patriotic Front. Can Kalaba agree to be running mate to Mundubile?……..





At this point, political parties with considerably size of following (supporters) are likely not willing to join any alliance at the moment.





For instance, Brian Mundubile, Harry Kalaba , are originating from the same region. This on itself kills off the idea of having a presidential candidate and his running mate from one region.

Also, between Mundubile and Kalaba, the former Foreign Affairs minister has more experience than Mundubile in terms of contesting the presidential race. During the 2021 elections, Kalaba came third behind late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of the Patriotic Front. Can Kalaba agree to be running mate to Mundubile?





Mundubile and Makebi Zulu is a probable because the two are from two different regions, Luapula and eastern provinces.



The Speech Analyst



15.05.2026