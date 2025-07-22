2022 & 2023 CDF AUDITOR GENERAL’S PERFORMANCE REPORT FOR WESTERN PROVINCE

I have been following in the background the debate on the comparative performance of CDF projects in the constituencies of Western Province.



I thought of contributing to the debate by bringing out verified data from reputable and authorised government institutions for our reference.



Consequently, I have endeavored to do a bit of research and extended it to some of my colleagues at the office of the Auditor General for their audited reports and they have provided guidance on how I can access their reports on constituency by constituency.

I’m glad to say that I have managed to get final published reports for the period January to December,2022 and also for the period January to December 2023.



These are the reports that the office of the Auditor General submits to parliament and to the President.Therefore, these are authentic and reliable reports.As for 2024, the final CDF report is yet to be made public.

I hope this information will be helpful in our respective decision making whether as individuals or collectively.



I therefore,wish to submit the CDF comparative performance reports for the period 2022 and 2023.

These reports are extracted from the 2022 and 2023 published Auditor General’s reports per constituency by constituency for Western Province.



These reports are for projects only for these aforementioned years only.

It must be noted that the performance of CDF for each constituency is measured for that specific year from January to December only.

The reason is to ensure that projects do not overlap into another financial year.



Therefore, the most performing constituencies are those that are able to complete projects within the same year of funding.

Hon Mupishi Jones

Aspiring MP kaoma central 2026 Upnd