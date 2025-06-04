2024/2025 MAIZE CROP FLOOR PRICE FAIR TO FARMER – PHIRI



… says it's a step in the right direction.





LUPOSOSHI, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 04, 2025



Go back to the Land Zambia has welcomed the announcement of the 2024/2025 maize crop price saying it is fair and reflective of the cost of production.





Organization executive director Cyprian Phiri said at a time when many anticipated a reduction in the price due to the projected bumper harvest, the government’s decision to maintain a fair price underscores its continued commitment to supporting and empowering the Zambian farmer.





He said the decision demonstrates the importance that the government attaches to the welfare of small-scale and commercial farmers, as well as its recognition of agriculture as a key driver of economic growth and rural development.





He said farmers across the country should consider expanding their hectarage in the 2025/2026 farming season adding that with proper planning and support, increased production will translate into improved income and sustainability for farming households.





“As an organization, Go back to the Land Zambia is committed to advocating for the timely disbursement of Sustainable Agricultural Financing Facility (SAFF) loans. We urge the government, through its relevant agencies and cooperating partners, to expedite this process to allow farmers sufficient time to plan and prepare adequately for the next farming season,” he said





“We remain hopeful that with continued collaboration between government, private sector, and farmer organizations, Zambia will not only achieve food security but also ensure that agriculture remains a profitable and dignified livelihood for our people,” Mr. Phiri said.



