2024 APNAC (Africa Parliamentarian Network Against Corruption)- Zambia Chapter NEW Executive Committee
1. Chairperson (Hon Miles B. Sampa – PF Matero MP )
2. Vice Chairperson (Hon Misheck Nyambose – Chasefu Independent MP)
3. Secretary General (Hon Harry Kamboni- UPND Kalomo MP)
4. Treasurer (Hon Fred Chaatila Moomba MP)
5. Publicity Secretary ( Hon Davison Mungandu-Chama South MP)
6. Committee member (Hon Emeldah Munashabantu- Mapatizya MP)
7. Committee member (Hon Mutinta Mazoka-Nominated MP)
8. Committee member (Hon Mubita Anakoka – Luena MP)
* Elections conducted on Thursday 14th March 2024
* Only 2024 paid up members were eligible to participate.
* Returning Officer for the elections was Hon Steve Mikaya, MP for Blantyre City West, Malawi.