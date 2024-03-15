2024 APNAC (Africa Parliamentarian Network Against Corruption)- Zambia Chapter NEW Executive Committee

1. Chairperson (Hon Miles B. Sampa – PF Matero MP )

2. Vice Chairperson (Hon Misheck Nyambose – Chasefu Independent MP)

3. Secretary General (Hon Harry Kamboni- UPND Kalomo MP)

4. Treasurer (Hon Fred Chaatila Moomba MP)

5. Publicity Secretary ( Hon Davison Mungandu-Chama South MP)

6. Committee member (Hon Emeldah Munashabantu- Mapatizya MP)

7. Committee member (Hon Mutinta Mazoka-Nominated MP)

8. Committee member (Hon Mubita Anakoka – Luena MP)

* Elections conducted on Thursday 14th March 2024

* ⁠Only 2024 paid up members were eligible to participate.

* ⁠Returning Officer for the elections was Hon Steve Mikaya, MP for Blantyre City West, Malawi.