2024 DISASTROUS FOR ZAMBIANS – KUNDA



Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party President Howard Miselo Kunda has described 2024 as a disaster owing to many challenges affecting the people.





He cited poverty, power deficit, high cost of living and unstable fuel prices as things that made the year terrible for majority Zambians.



Featuring on Millennium Radio in Lusaka, Mr. Kunda said Government leaders should take the blame over the untold misery the people are going through.



The opposition leader accused the New Dawn administration of failing to provide solutions to various economic and social problems Zambia is currently grappling with.





Mr. Kunda said drought is not an excuse for the misery Zambians are going through because the Government needed to find solutions after being warned of dry weather in advance.



“The people of Zambia have been suffering and the Government has been seen not reacting to some of those problems affecting them. My description of this year, I think it has been more of a disaster than anything else because we have seen so much suffering that we have never seen in the history of this country,” Mr. Kunda said.





“There are so many issues that have befallen this country and one would say it is because we have not been putting God first. As ZAWAPA we have been on record telling this Government, telling the President that we should put God first. I would describe this year as a regrettable year for this country, which has everything to develop and advance the lives of its people. But we want to tell our people that freedom is coming, they shouldn’t relent from hoping and supporting the younger generation to take up the mantle so our people can drive benefit for the current and future generations,” he said.





Mr. Kunda charged that the UPND administration formed Government on the basis of lying and misleading people that it would rule better than the PF.



He said hardships among Zambians have worsened under the UPND regime.



“And for us, it is not about lip service. It is not about just talking. We want to put action on our talking so whatever we say we must be mindful as politicians, as opposition and as Government because we have seen that this government came as a result of making so many misleading statements that they have failed to live up to and the people, out there, are suffering as a result.





“So we need to look at these things and, all in all, I think that the people have suffered, we have suffered injustice. When you talk about the way things are being run, one would say that it has been a disaster of a year for Mother Zambia,” Mr. Kunda said.



He warned the UPND administration against thinking that they would easily retain power in 2026.





“Everyone should get involved in the developmental agenda for Zambia. People want to benefit from putting UPND into power. They are saying no one will remove us from pa mupando but it’s the peoples decision who will govern Zambia in 2026,” he observed.