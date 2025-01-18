*2024 GRADE 12 RESULT ANALYSIS BY ZNUT:*



Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT), would want to express its gratitude to the Ministry of Education through the Examination Council Of Zambia (ECZ), for the timely release of 2024 grade 12 internal results.



This is how it ought to be, in that, parents as critical Education stakeholders and students are given ample time to prepare for the obvious.



This is highly commendable and job well done to all who took part in the process:

1. The Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) staff lead by the board chairperson and Director.

2. The responsible officers namely, Directors at Ministry HQ, Provincial Education Officers (PEOs), District Education Board Secretaries (DEBS), Headteachers and of course all teachers.

3. The security wings namely Zambia Police Service and of course office of the President (OPs) staff.



4. Our support staff in the Ministry namely the Drivers and office orderlies who play a critical role mostly forgotten. These help in making sure that tea or coffee is prepared on time and also making sure that the sanitation in schools is upto standard expected.



5. The coexistence of the Ministry of Education and that of Ministry of Home affairs is highly commendable and kudos go to the police command and all women and men in the police service.

6. Having no leakages is as a result of serious collaboration of the teachers and police officers.





As ZNUT, we are delighted of the good news of zero leakages recorded. To this effect, we wish to sincerely thank our teachers for the professional conduct exhibited during the entire 2024 examination process.





*RESULTS DETAILED ANALYSIS FOR 2024:*

1 . A total of 172,977 candidates registered to seat for 2024 grade 12 internal examination.



2 . A total of 172,880 candidates sat for the examinations.





By gender segregation:

– Boys 82,586

– Girls 86, 878



3 . A total of 115,532 candidates obtained full certificates



4 . A total of 50, 404 candidates obtained statements.



5 . On a sad note, a total of 3,528 candidates failed the examination.



6 . To this end, the 2024 grade 12 internal pass percentage stands at 68.17% making a slight improvement in the pass percentage of about 0.14% from that which was recorded in 2023.





*8 . NOTABLE IMPACT OF 2024 GRADE 12 EXAMINATIONS:*

A total of 97 foreign candidates sat for 2024 grade 12 internal examination. These are candidates from South Africa which is a significant mile stone recorded so far. This gesture demonstrates clearly the integrity attached to our examination.





*9 . ON A SAD NOTE:*

A total of 117 individual cases were suspected to have been involved in internal malpractices.



In addition again a total of 13 whole centres giving a total of 1165 candidates were in like manner engaged in internal malpractices. To this end appropriate measures shall be undertaken by ECZ accordingly.





*10 . COMMENDATION:*

As ZNUT, we wish to commend government on the timely disbursement of grants to schools. This gesture has made it possible for schools to procure the much desired teaching and learning aids. The increase in the pass percentage is indicative enough of this reality.



We also wish to appreciate the technological innovations achieved by ECZ so far. This has resulted into fast delivery of the much desired outcomes of results. Our humble appeal as ZNUT is that, it’s high time as a Ministry we embraced the ECZ model as regards use of technology and ICT.





*12. WAYFORWARD:*

What we ought to appreciate as a Ministry of Education (MoE) is that, examination management is not a day’s activity or event but rather a process of many activities.



Of all the activities involving examination management processes, registration of candidates and invigilation and supervision of examinations are not renumerated.





This is very sad in that all processes involving examination management are risk and highly stressful.



If sitters of examinations, markers (consultants), and police officers are paid for the services offered, surely why can’t invigilators, guidance teachers, and supervisors also considered? This is injustice.





We therefore, wish to strongly urge the Ministry of Education and Examination Council of Zambia to revisit this decision. Yes rules are always there but amendments to these rules can equally be considered with passage of time.



We have seen and we continue to see many teachers moved from one school to the other during invigilation. At times in particular rural and remote areas teachers cover long distances and at times, they spend nights away from their original working stations. No subsistence or transport allowance is given. We have continued to see teachers and headteachers take examination written scripts to DEBS offices on bicycles covering very long distances. But unfortunately, such officers are never paid anything at the end of the day. Let’s consider the plight of these gallant men and women engaged during such critical times.





To attain the much desired quality of examination, a motivated work force is of Paramount importance.



*13 . IN THE NUTSHELL:*



We wish to commend ECZ staff for the massive technological innovation they have scored so far.

It’s our considered view as ZNUT that the Ministry of Education can get a leaf from ECZ as regards the technological innovation scored by ECZ so far.





ZNUT MEDIA TEAM

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE GENERAL SECRETARY.